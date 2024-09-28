Andy Kirk reflects on ‘angry’ St Johnstone dressing room in Dingwall as players have it out

Andy Kirk was happy to see the St Johnstone players have it out with each other after throwing away a victory against Ross County deep into stoppage-time last weekend.

The caretaker boss knows that the Perth men are hurting as a result of the wounds they are inflicting upon themselves these days.

And the fact they “care” so much is the first step towards ending their set-piece misery.

“Sometimes you need that and if it’s done in the right way it can be a good thing,” said Kirk, reflecting on an angry Dingwall dressing room.

“The lads had a go at each other on Saturday because they care and they want the best for this football club.

“They were hurting.

“The effort and commitment was there – we were ahead in the game and should have won it.

“So fair enough if they feel the need to do that, I have no problem with it.

“Hopefully it has focused their minds on what they need to do better.

“All it takes at a set-play is for someone not to do their job and it causes you a problem.

“We have been caught a few times, not dealing with balls in and then the second phase as well at times.

“It’s about being switched on, sensing danger, communicating and doing your job.

“You can practice as much as you want – and we have been – but in a game situation it has to come from within.

“It’s just about doing all the things you need to do to defend set-plays well and do them every time.

“We have worked on the training pitch, we’ve gone through the videos looking at the ones we’ve defended well plus the ones we haven’t defended well.

“The energy and work-rate has been great. Everyone is giving as much as they can. It’s just about ironing out those mistakes.”

Nicky Clark back to form

Saints return to Premiership action against Celtic this evening and Nicky Clark being back on the goal trail is a big bonus with Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh serving the last game of their suspensions.

“Nicky’s goals were sensational last weekend,” said Kirk.

“He came back in pre-season in the best nick we’ve seen him then he picked up a calf strain and that knocked him back a bit.

“He’s back in the team again and scoring goals, so his confidence is high.

“Nicky does a lot of work for the team but as a forward scoring goals is what gets that confidence up, gets you feeling good.

“As a striker nothing beats being on form and scoring goals.

“Benji and Adama have contributed and Nicky’s now up and running, so they’ll all be big players for us.”

Meanwhile, Uche Ikpeazu is expected back at McDiarmid Park in the near future.

“Uche has been down in London seeing a consultant and he’s due up here soon,” Kirk reported.

“Hopefully in a few weeks he’ll maybe be back because he could have been a big player for us so far.

“He’s a real handful and will add a physical edge once he’s available.”