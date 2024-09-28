Andy Kirk reflects on ‘angry’ St Johnstone dressing room in Dingwall as players have it out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Andy Kirk reflects on ‘angry’ St Johnstone dressing room in Dingwall as players have it out

'The lads had a go at each other because they care and they want the best for this football club.'

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone interim boss, Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone interim boss, Andy Kirk. Image: SNS.

Andy Kirk was happy to see the St Johnstone players have it out with each other after throwing away a victory against Ross County deep into stoppage-time last weekend.

The caretaker boss knows that the Perth men are hurting as a result of the wounds they are inflicting upon themselves these days.

And the fact they “care” so much is the first step towards ending their set-piece misery.

“Sometimes you need that and if it’s done in the right way it can be a good thing,” said Kirk, reflecting on an angry Dingwall dressing room.

“The lads had a go at each other on Saturday because they care and they want the best for this football club.

“They were hurting.

“The effort and commitment was there – we were ahead in the game and should have won it.

“So fair enough if they feel the need to do that, I have no problem with it.

“Hopefully it has focused their minds on what they need to do better.

Akil Wright scores to make it 3-3 for Ross County.
Akil Wright scores to make it 3-3 for Ross County last weekend. Image: SNS.

“All it takes at a set-play is for someone not to do their job and it causes you a problem.

“We have been caught a few times, not dealing with balls in and then the second phase as well at times.

“It’s about being switched on, sensing danger, communicating and doing your job.

“You can practice as much as you want – and we have been – but in a game situation it has to come from within.

“It’s just about doing all the things you need to do to defend set-plays well and do them every time.

“We have worked on the training pitch, we’ve gone through the videos looking at the ones we’ve defended well plus the ones we haven’t defended well.

“The energy and work-rate has been great. Everyone is giving as much as they can. It’s just about ironing out those mistakes.”

Nicky Clark back to form

Saints return to Premiership action against Celtic this evening and Nicky Clark being back on the goal trail is a big bonus with Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh serving the last game of their suspensions.

“Nicky’s goals were sensational last weekend,” said Kirk.

“He came back in pre-season in the best nick we’ve seen him then he picked up a calf strain and that knocked him back a bit.

“He’s back in the team again and scoring goals, so his confidence is high.

Andy Kirk is delighted to see Nicky Clark back on the goal trail.
Andy Kirk is delighted to see Nicky Clark back on the goal trail. Image: SNS.

“Nicky does a lot of work for the team but as a forward scoring goals is what gets that confidence up, gets you feeling good. 

“As a striker nothing beats being on form and scoring goals.

“Benji and Adama have contributed and Nicky’s now up and running, so they’ll all be big players for us.”

Meanwhile, Uche Ikpeazu is expected back at McDiarmid Park in the near future.

“Uche has been down in London seeing a consultant and he’s due up here soon,” Kirk reported.

“Hopefully in a few weeks he’ll maybe be back because he could have been a big player for us so far.

“He’s a real handful and will add a physical edge once he’s available.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder, Sven Sprangler.
Sven Sprangler: Why I couldn't bring myself to leave St Johnstone
Tiernan Lynch.
Larne boss Tiernan Lynch avoids media duties as prospect of him becoming next St…
Jimmy Thelin and Peter Leven at Aberdeen's training ground.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin reacts to St Johnstone talks with Peter Leven
Queen Street, Glasgow.
Shaun Rooney: St Mirren and ex-St Johnstone player charged with assaulting woman in Glasgow
Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch.
St Johnstone begin manager talks with Aberdeen No. 2 Peter Leven but stumbling block…
St Johnstone interim manager Andy Kirk speaks at a press conference
St Johnstone focus has been on external manager candidates but Andy Kirk 'would consider'…
Former St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein.
Former St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gets dugout ban despite no longer being a…
Scott Brown is staying at Ayr United.
St Johnstone manager latest: Scott Brown out of the running as interviews continue
Former Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray reveals family St Johnstone connection as ex-Raith Rovers boss talks up 'really,…
Martin Hardie after scoring a free-kick equaliser against Hearts.
St Johnstone free-kick specialists rated - from last scorer of two in one game…

Conversation