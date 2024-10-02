St Johnstone fan request prompts Celtic cash comparison from football finance expert – and ‘best achievement of century’ cup double claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone fan request prompts Celtic cash comparison from football finance expert – and ‘best achievement of century’ cup double claim

Kieran Maguire has revealed the revenue gap between St Johnstone, Celtic and Borussia Dortmund.

By Marc Deanie
St Johnstone's Drey Wright and Celtic's Daizen Maeda in action during recent clash. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group
St Johnstone's Drey Wright and Celtic's Daizen Maeda in action during recent clash. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has revealed the revenue gap between St Johnstone and Celtic is more than 20 times bigger than the advantage Borussia Dortmund have over the Hoops.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were thumped 7-1 in the Champions League by last season’s finalists just days after a 6-0 win over Saints at McDiarmid Park in the Premiership.

In the wake of gloating from some Celts supporters, one St Johnstone fan asked The Price of Football author to compare the finances of the three clubs.

He wrote on X: “In terms of revenue, Dortmund have 2.9x the revenue of Celtic, who in turn generate 24.4x the revenue of St Johnstone.

“Dortmund’s wage bill is 3.4x that of Celtic, who spend 12.8x the wage bill of St Johnstone.

“Dortmund’s squad cost based on most recent accounts is 6.1x that of Celtic, whose squad cost 185.7x that of St Johnstone.”

‘Is there purpose?’

Maguire later told The Courier: “The results [on the park] are what you’d expect them to be.

“Everyone is punching at their weight. That’s what we expect to see.

“Anything other than a big victory for Celtic over St Johnstone is not a huge achievement.

Matt Smith challenges Celtic's Alistair Johnston.
Matt Smith challenges Celtic’s Alistair Johnston. Image: SNS.

“And you’d expect Dortmund to beat Celtic. The result is broadly in line with expectations.

“Because the gaps are so big you end up asking yourself, is there a lot of purpose in these competitions?

“You want to see progress.”

“With the new Champions League format, these scores will become more common.”

St Johnstone double winners praised

Football podcaster Maguire insists the gulf reinforces just how remarkable St Johnstone’s double-winning 2020/21 campaign was.

He says: “It’s the best achievement in Scottish football this century, from a contextual position.

“Anything other than Celtic winning is seen as a failure.

“What St Johnstone did that season was absolutely magnificent.”

