Ianis Hagi’s tackle on St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka branded ‘leg-breaker’ by Rangers hero

The Ianis Hagi red card tackle on St Johnstone striker, Benji Kimpioka, has been labelled a “leg-breaker” by a former Rangers star.

Alan Hutton was on duty at Ibrox on Sunday night as a Premier Sports pundit.

The ex-Scotland full-back winced as he watched a replay of Hagi’s second half challenge on Kimpioka, which was upgraded by referee, David Dickinson, from yellow to red after a VAR intervention.

And Hutton, who was at Ibrox for six years before making a big money move to Tottenham, issued an unequivocal judgment.

“That’s a sore one,” he said.

“It could genuinely be a leg-breaker.

“The boy’s not meant it. He’s not got that within him.

“You need to remember he’s not played at this level for a long time as well.

“There will be a bit of rustiness in him. He’ll probably think he can get there and we know Kimpioka is really quick.”

Ex-ref’s opinion

Meanwhile, former referee, Bobby Madden, delivered an equally black and white verdict on Instagram.

“VAR to the rescue again,” he posted.

Thankfully, Kimpioka did not sustain an injury and was able to finish the game.

It was his first appearance since serving a two-game suspension for being sent off at Easter Road.

Adama Sidibeh also made his comeback as new manager Simo Valakari, watched Saints for the first time from the main stand.