Ex-St Johnstone winger diagnosed with MND hopes for big race win as greyhound trainer

A former St Johnstone winger turned greyhound trainer, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, is hoping to have his spirits lifted on Friday in a major competition final.

Fifer, Jimmy Wright, played for Saints in the late 1970s after signing from Leeds United before concluding his career in Australia, after which he swapped boots for paws by fulfilling a lifetime ambition of working in greyhound racing.

The 67-year-old has been assistant trainer to partner, Angela Harrison, at their kennels in Alnwick, Northumberland, where together they’ve won some of the sport’s most prestigious prizes, including the All England Cup and Grand Prix.

A year on from Wright’s MND diagnosis, the couple are dreaming of adding an unprecedented fourth Premier Greyhound Racing Classic to their honours’ list when Coolavanny Mercy runs in the £20,000 final at Sunderland Stadium on Friday night.

It would provide a brief respite for the couple who will watch the race from home due to Wright’s deteriorating health from the disease which affects more than 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time.

A two-times Category One competition finalist, Coolavanny Mercy has been drawn in trap five for Sunderland Stadium’s feature race.

“Reaching the final gave everyone a huge lift,” said Angela. “Qualifying for a Category One final is a big achievement and Jimmy was delighted.

“It’s been a tough year, and we won’t make it trackside for the final but we’ll be watching the race at home and keeping our fingers crossed. Winning the Classic would mean so much to us both.

“She (Coolavanny Mercy) will be one of the strongest greyhounds in the race towards the end so if she can trap well she has every chance.

“We’re happy with the draw and her running style does suit the smaller tracks which will work to our advantage.”

Junior Cup winner with Hill of Beath

Brought up in Lochgelly, Wright signed for Leeds as a 16-year-old, but didn’t break into the first team, which was no shame given the Elland Road greats who were in the starting XI at the time.

Wright made 15 starts for Saints in the 1977/78 season, when they finished eighth in the First Division.

He made a handful of appearances in the following campaign and then spent a season with Hearts.

After returning from a few years in Australia, he was part of the famous 1990 Hill of Beath Hawthorn team that won the Scottish Junior Cup for the only time in the club’s history.