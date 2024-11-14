Dundee United at the Scottish Masters: Where to watch on TV for free and who is taking part?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United at the Scottish Masters: Where to watch on TV for free and who is taking part?

Former Tannadice heroes like Craig Conway, Danny Swanson and Jon Daly will strut their stuff in Aberdeen.

The Masters returns this evening.
The Masters returns this evening. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United stars of the past will seek to roll back the years at the TEXO Scottish Masters.

The event takes place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live live this evening (Thursday, November 14), with the likes of Stiliyan Petrov, Jermain Defoe and Eoin Jess all strutting their stuff alongside the ex-Tannadice heroes.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the action kicking off.

Who is taking part?

United and Aberdeen have entered this year’s competition, replacing Hearts and Hibernian from the cast of 2023.

They join last years winners, Celtic, and Rangers.

Willo Flood will captain United's Masters squad.
Willo Flood will captain United’s Masters squad. Image: SNS

The squads are:

Dundee United: Paul Gallacher (GK), Garry Kenneth, Mark Wilson, Willo Flood, John Rankin, Craig Conway, Danny Swanson, Jon Daly.

Aberdeen: Joe Lewis (GK), Russell Anderson, Kevin McNaughton, Derek Young, Gavin Rae, Jonny Hayes, Eoin Jess, Lee Miller.

Celtic: Michael McGovern (GK), Darren O’Dea, Charlie Mulgrew, Joe Ledley, Stiliyan Petrov, Scott Brown, Simon Donnelly, Gary Hooper.

Rangers: Roy Carroll (GK), Lee McCulloch, Barry Ferguson, Pedro Mendes, Dean Shiels, Graham Dorrans, Jermain Defoe, Kris Boyd.

The format and running order

Each team will take a squad of eight players to the tournament, with United’s including five 2010 Scottish Cup winners. 

Each match will last 16 minutes across two halves, with six players on the pitch at one time.

The two teams with the highest points total after the round robin stage with then square off in a grand final.

Jon Daly will hope to be back among the goals
Jon Daly will hope to be back among the goals. Image: SNS

The running order is:

Game 1: Aberdeen vs Rangers

Game 2: Dundee United vs Celtic

Game 3: Dundee United vs Rangers

Game 4: Aberdeen vs Celtic

Game 5: Rangers vs Celtic

Game 6: Aberdeen vs Dundee United

Where to watch on TV for free

Fans not attending in person will still be able to enjoy the action
Fans not attending in person will still be able to enjoy the action. Image: SNS

The action will be screened live on the BBC Scotland channel from 7.15pm, presented by Emma Dodds and Rob Maclean.

