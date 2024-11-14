Dundee United at the Scottish Masters: Where to watch on TV for free and who is taking part?

Dundee United stars of the past will seek to roll back the years at the TEXO Scottish Masters.

The event takes place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live live this evening (Thursday, November 14), with the likes of Stiliyan Petrov, Jermain Defoe and Eoin Jess all strutting their stuff alongside the ex-Tannadice heroes.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the action kicking off.

Who is taking part?

United and Aberdeen have entered this year’s competition, replacing Hearts and Hibernian from the cast of 2023.

They join last years winners, Celtic, and Rangers.

The squads are:

Dundee United: Paul Gallacher (GK), Garry Kenneth, Mark Wilson, Willo Flood, John Rankin, Craig Conway, Danny Swanson, Jon Daly.

Aberdeen: Joe Lewis (GK), Russell Anderson, Kevin McNaughton, Derek Young, Gavin Rae, Jonny Hayes, Eoin Jess, Lee Miller.

Celtic: Michael McGovern (GK), Darren O’Dea, Charlie Mulgrew, Joe Ledley, Stiliyan Petrov, Scott Brown, Simon Donnelly, Gary Hooper.

Rangers: Roy Carroll (GK), Lee McCulloch, Barry Ferguson, Pedro Mendes, Dean Shiels, Graham Dorrans, Jermain Defoe, Kris Boyd.

The format and running order

Each team will take a squad of eight players to the tournament, with United’s including five 2010 Scottish Cup winners.

Each match will last 16 minutes across two halves, with six players on the pitch at one time.

The two teams with the highest points total after the round robin stage with then square off in a grand final.

The running order is:

Game 1: Aberdeen vs Rangers

Game 2: Dundee United vs Celtic

Game 3: Dundee United vs Rangers

Game 4: Aberdeen vs Celtic

Game 5: Rangers vs Celtic

Game 6: Aberdeen vs Dundee United

Where to watch on TV for free

The action will be screened live on the BBC Scotland channel from 7.15pm, presented by Emma Dodds and Rob Maclean.