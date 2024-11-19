St Johnstone fan who held season ticket for 72 consecutive years dies aged 93

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone fan who held season ticket for 72 consecutive years dies aged 93

Lifelong supporter Donnie McPhee will have a memorial plaque placed on his seat.

By Andrew Robson
Donnie McPhee, lifelong St Johnstone fans dies ages 93
Donnie McPhee. Image: St Johnstone FC

A lifelong St Johnstone fan who held a season ticket for 72 consecutive years has died.

Donnie McPhee, a regular in the Campbell Suite at McDiarmid Park, has passed away at the age of 93 having been diagnosed with cancer.

The club say they are “deeply saddened” at the news and are “forever grateful” for the loyalty that Donnie showed throughout the years.

St Johnstone will place a memorial plaque on his seat in the Geoff Brown Main Stand.

Donnie McPhee: St Johnstone fan enjoyed Uefa Cup games and Scottish Cup win

Donnie attended St John’s RC School but left at the age of 14 to take up his first job as a storeboy at McMurray and Archibald.

He was then called up for national service in 1949 with the Royal Army Service Corps in Egypt before returning to work for the Ministry of Defence at the Royal Naval aircraft workshops in Almondbank.

His first full season watching the Saints was in 1951/52, when the club finished 14th in the 16-team Division B.

As the years progressed, performances on the pitch improved and the team he loved watching most was the Willie Ormond side of the early to mid-1970s.

His favourite team performance was the Uefa Cup win over German giants Hamburg.

Donnie, who also proudly attended the 1969 League Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park, ranked John Connolly, Henry Hall and Kenny Aird among his footballing favourites.

The 1969 League Cup final at Hampden Park.
The 1969 League Cup final at Hampden Park. Image: SNS Group

Donnie introduced his son, David, to football at Muirton Park and would regularly attend games with their ‘father and son’ season ticket.

After the move to McDiarmid Park, Donnie would save up so he could watch the action from the ‘plush’ seats.

He was joined by wife Mary, son David and granddaughter Caitlin to celebrate the club’s Scottish Cup triumph in 2014.

Following his cancer diagnosis, Donnie was invited into the stadium to watch training and meet the squad.

On his 60th wedding anniversary in September, defender Kyle Cameron paid a surprise visit to join in the celebrations at his house.

He also starred in the club’s 2024/25 season ticket promotional video.

St Johnstone CEO Francis Smith said: “Everyone at the club is truly saddened to hear of Donnie’s passing.

“The support he has given us through the years has been nothing short of incredible.

“I personally enjoyed sitting with him at games and hearing all of his wonderful stories in the Campbell Suite.

“He will be missed greatly at McDiarmid Park but the love, loyalty and passion he showed for this football club will never be forgotten.

“We send our love and condolences to Donnie’s family and friends at this sad time. They are very much in our thoughts.”

Donnie’s funeral will be held at 3pm on Wednesday November 27 at Perth Crematorium.

The family have invited fans to join them at McDiarmid Park afterwards.

A full tribute to Donnie has been shared on the St Johnstone website.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, watches his team's warm-up before a Premiership game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari insists flaws ARE coachable – with one big condition
Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone miss out on Finland centre-half target, according to reports
A disconsolate Drey Wright after St Johnstone lost to Motherwell.
Analysing St Johnstone's record before and after international breaks
Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak during a League Cup game against Morton.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak helps Poland beat England
James McFadden after being sent off for St Johnstone against Hamilton Accies.
James McFadden relives Andrew Dallas clash after St Johnstone red card
Fran Franczak walking into McDiarmid Park before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Fran Franczak assessment and opens up on academy…
Angela Harrison and Jimmy Wright with one of their greyhounds.
Ex-St Johnstone winger diagnosed with MND hopes for big race win as greyhound trainer
Benji Kimpioka gets off the team bus before a game.
Simo Valakari reveals Benji Kimpioka contract latest and describes 'clear understanding' of St Johnstone…
Scott Brown watching his Ayr United team lose to East Kilbride.
St Johnstone fans revel in Ayr United crisis after Scott Brown link to Perth…
St Johnstone defender, David Keltjens, on the pitch at Ibrox before Saints played Rangers.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari issues fringe player challenge as David Keltjens' absence is…

Conversation