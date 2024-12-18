St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu takes big step forward as Barry Douglas injury latest revealed

Uche Ikpeazu has made a “big step” on his road to a St Johnstone comeback, head coach, Simo Valakari, has revealed.

The striker recently got a football at his feet for the first time in months.

And Valakari is hopeful that the former Hearts man, who has yet to feature for Saints since signing in the summer, may be back in full training early in the new year.

Andre Raymond (foot injury), meanwhile, should be available for Sunday’s clash with Hearts and Barry Douglas (calf tear) could feature at the beginning of January.

“Uche has done a bit of ball work,” Valakari reported.

“That’s a big step.

“I would hope to have Barry back at the start of January.

“Uche, it’s harder to judge. If he can join team training after the Christmas period I will be very happy.”