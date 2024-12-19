Simo Valakari insists there was no family favouritism in bringing son to St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari insists there was no family favouritism in bringing son to St Johnstone

The 26-year-old fills a newly created role at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Paavo (left) and Simo Valakari in the McDiarmid Park main stand.
Paavo (left) and Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Family connections had no influence on Simo Valakari adding son, Paavo, to his coaching staff, the St Johnstone boss has reiterated.

The 26-year-old’s performance manager role at McDiarmid Park was officially confirmed this week now that a work permit has been secured.

Paavo joins Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland in the first team backroom group and head coach, Simo, believes he is perfectly suited to the tasks involved in his new day job.

He will monitor and analyse game model and performance, identify improvements in those areas, as well as helping out on the training ground.

St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, sits in the dugout before a match.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“I am very happy to have him here,” said Simo. “He’s a good coach who I really wanted to come here, to take this challenge.

“To take this opportunity to try and make our club better and our players and team better.

“Yes, he’s my son. Some moments I can be nice and polite. But, for my team and club, I do not compromise anything.

“He’s a very good coach and will help us.”

