Simo Valakari insists there was no family favouritism in bringing son to St Johnstone

Family connections had no influence on Simo Valakari adding son, Paavo, to his coaching staff, the St Johnstone boss has reiterated.

The 26-year-old’s performance manager role at McDiarmid Park was officially confirmed this week now that a work permit has been secured.

Paavo joins Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland in the first team backroom group and head coach, Simo, believes he is perfectly suited to the tasks involved in his new day job.

He will monitor and analyse game model and performance, identify improvements in those areas, as well as helping out on the training ground.

“I am very happy to have him here,” said Simo. “He’s a good coach who I really wanted to come here, to take this challenge.

“To take this opportunity to try and make our club better and our players and team better.

“Yes, he’s my son. Some moments I can be nice and polite. But, for my team and club, I do not compromise anything.

“He’s a very good coach and will help us.”