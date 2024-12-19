Survivor ‘frustrated’ as parole case deferred for rapist seeking release halfway through sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Survivor ‘frustrated’ as parole case deferred for rapist seeking release halfway through sentence

Survivor Ellie Wilson is campaigning for parole reform alongside fellow survivor Hannah McLaughlan from Fife.

By Sean O'Neil
Daniel McFarlane. Image: Spin
Daniel McFarlane. Image: Spin

A rape survivor has been left “frustrated” after her attacker’s parole bid was deferred despite him only serving half of his five-year sentence.

Ellie Wilson is campaigning for parole reforms alongside Hannah McLaughlan from Fife who is a survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig.

Vile Daniel McFarlane was jailed for five years in 2022 for two assaults at the University of Glasgow between 2017 and 2018.

Survivors Ellie Wilson and Hannah McLaughan. Image: Hannah McLaughlan

Earlier this year, Ellie was contacted to say that her attacker was eligible for parole consideration halfway through his sentence.

On Wednesday the case was deferred until next February, leaving Ellie without a clear answer.

‘It’s frustrating not to have an answer’

After the decision, Ellie said she was left frustrated but it gave her some ability to enjoy Christmas knowing McFarlane, from Inverness, will still be in jail.

She said: “I was told today (Wednesday) that the parole board couldn’t come to a decision on whether to release my rapist from prison early.

Hannah McLaughlan and Ellie Wilson give evidence to justice committee.

They will now hold an oral hearing, which I can request to attend, in February and make their decision then.

“On the one hand it’s frustrating to not have an answer, but on the other it means I can enjoy Christmas and New Year without having to worry about him being released.

“So for now, I’m going to try and celebrate this and focus on having a great festive period.”

Earlier this week, Ellie and Hannah spoke to The Courier about a range of reforms they would like to see made to the parole system to make it less traumatic for survivors.

Greater transparency, including automatic rights to attend parole hearings is one aspect of their demands.

They would also like to see offenders admit their guilt before being considered for release.

The two survivors have backed The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign for parole reforms.

Too many deferrals

Deferrals have been an ongoing issue for survivors and victims of violent crime within the parole system.

Earlier this year, Angus killer Tasmin Glass’ parole bid was pushed back twice before her eventual release, leaving the family of her victim Steven Donaldson with an agonising wait.

Tasmin Glass Angus killer
The Parole Board decided Tasmin Glass can be released after serving five years. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Dundee grandmother Linda McDonald was left furious after the parole hearing for murderer Robbie McIntosh was postponed at the eleventh hour in August after she had already travelled to Perth to attend.

The parole case of violent Dundee rapist Sean McGowan was also deferred for six months from May until August to the horror of his victim.

In each case, the survivors and victims have been given very little information about why the case was postponed.

