Survivor ‘frustrated’ as parole case deferred for rapist seeking release halfway through sentence

A rape survivor has been left “frustrated” after her attacker’s parole bid was deferred despite him only serving half of his five-year sentence.

Ellie Wilson is campaigning for parole reforms alongside Hannah McLaughlan from Fife who is a survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig.

Vile Daniel McFarlane was jailed for five years in 2022 for two assaults at the University of Glasgow between 2017 and 2018.

Earlier this year, Ellie was contacted to say that her attacker was eligible for parole consideration halfway through his sentence.

On Wednesday the case was deferred until next February, leaving Ellie without a clear answer.

‘It’s frustrating not to have an answer’

After the decision, Ellie said she was left frustrated but it gave her some ability to enjoy Christmas knowing McFarlane, from Inverness, will still be in jail.

She said: “I was told today (Wednesday) that the parole board couldn’t come to a decision on whether to release my rapist from prison early.

They will now hold an oral hearing, which I can request to attend, in February and make their decision then.

“On the one hand it’s frustrating to not have an answer, but on the other it means I can enjoy Christmas and New Year without having to worry about him being released.

“So for now, I’m going to try and celebrate this and focus on having a great festive period.”

Earlier this week, Ellie and Hannah spoke to The Courier about a range of reforms they would like to see made to the parole system to make it less traumatic for survivors.

Greater transparency, including automatic rights to attend parole hearings is one aspect of their demands.

They would also like to see offenders admit their guilt before being considered for release.

The two survivors have backed The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign for parole reforms.

Too many deferrals

Deferrals have been an ongoing issue for survivors and victims of violent crime within the parole system.

Earlier this year, Angus killer Tasmin Glass’ parole bid was pushed back twice before her eventual release, leaving the family of her victim Steven Donaldson with an agonising wait.

Dundee grandmother Linda McDonald was left furious after the parole hearing for murderer Robbie McIntosh was postponed at the eleventh hour in August after she had already travelled to Perth to attend.

The parole case of violent Dundee rapist Sean McGowan was also deferred for six months from May until August to the horror of his victim.

In each case, the survivors and victims have been given very little information about why the case was postponed.