Neill Collins gives update on Raith Rovers injured trio as he rates prospects for Queen’s Park clash

Raith Rovers are to make late decisions on the fitness of their injured Fife derby heroes ahead of Friday night’s clash with Queen’s Park.

Striker Jack Hamilton had to be substituted with an ankle issue during the 2-0 win over Dunfermline after landing awkwardly after challenging for a header.

Opening goal-scorer Dylan Easton then followed his team-mate up the tunnel after also twisting his ankle.

Neither is regarded as being too serious and manager Neill Collins has not ruled out either for the televised trip to Hampden.

“Dylan and Jack are alright, so we’ll see,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“I think you can see with Jack, the fact that he was trying to play on is good, but he couldn’t.

“And then Dylan’s ankle’s fine.

‘Obviously not ideal’

“It was obviously not ideal to lose both of them last week.

“But it’ll be touch and go for Friday night.”

Collins has also given an update on skipper Scott Brown, who was forced to sit out the derby win over Dunfermline.

The midfielder picked up a calf injury in the 3-0 defeat to Falkirk.

But there was relief when scans showed it was not a recurrence of the problem that kept him out for two months at the start of the season.

The 30-year-old stepped up his recovery with some light running for the first time on Thursday.

However, his progress will have to be monitored in the coming days, with long-term availability prioritised over the short-term.

“Broony’s back out on the grass today (Thursday) for the first time, which is good,” explained Collins. “He was out there jogging a little bit.

“But, as everyone will understand, it’s about getting him back. And getting him back where we don’t lose him again. That’s so important.”