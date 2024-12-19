Neill Collins gives update on Raith Rovers injured trio as he rates prospects for Queen’s Park clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins gives update on Raith Rovers injured trio as he rates prospects for Queen’s Park clash

Dylan Easton and Jack Hamilton were injured in the Fife derby win over Dunfermline Athletic.

By Iain Collin
Dylan Easton receives treatment during Raith Rovers' Fife derby win over Dunfermline
Dylan Easton receives treatment during Raith Rovers' Fife derby win over Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are to make late decisions on the fitness of their injured Fife derby heroes ahead of Friday night’s clash with Queen’s Park.

Striker Jack Hamilton had to be substituted with an ankle issue during the 2-0 win over Dunfermline after landing awkwardly after challenging for a header.

Opening goal-scorer Dylan Easton then followed his team-mate up the tunnel after also twisting his ankle.

Jack Hamilton challenges Dunfermline defender Kyle Benedictus for the ball.
Jack Hamilton (left) was substituted in the 64th minute against Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Neither is regarded as being too serious and manager Neill Collins has not ruled out either for the televised trip to Hampden.

“Dylan and Jack are alright, so we’ll see,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“I think you can see with Jack, the fact that he was trying to play on is good, but he couldn’t.

“And then Dylan’s ankle’s fine.

‘Obviously not ideal’

“It was obviously not ideal to lose both of them last week.

“But it’ll be touch and go for Friday night.”

Collins has also given an update on skipper Scott Brown, who was forced to sit out the derby win over Dunfermline.

The midfielder picked up a calf injury in the 3-0 defeat to Falkirk.

Raith captain Scott Brown sits on the ground at the Falkirk Stadium.
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown was injured against Falkirk. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

But there was relief when scans showed it was not a recurrence of the problem that kept him out for two months at the start of the season.

The 30-year-old stepped up his recovery with some light running for the first time on Thursday.

However, his progress will have to be monitored in the coming days, with long-term availability prioritised over the short-term.

“Broony’s back out on the grass today (Thursday) for the first time, which is good,” explained Collins. “He was out there jogging a little bit.

“But, as everyone will understand, it’s about getting him back. And getting him back where we don’t lose him again. That’s so important.”

