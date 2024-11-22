Relief as Dundee rapist Sean McGowan denied parole

Violent Dundee rapist Sean McGowan has been denied parole after his case was deferred earlier this year.

The predator was jailed for eight years and three months in 2020 for a “prolonged and horrific” assault that left his victim with life-changing injuries.

In September 2020, he admitted the charge of rape and was told by Lord Matthews he would have been given 11 years if the case had went to trial.

The brutal attack saw his victim needing corrective surgery and a colostomy bag fitted as she was treated in hospital for nearly a month afterwards.

Following the decision to deny parole, his victim – who cannot be named for legal reasons – told The Courier: “I am very glad, what a relief.”

Predator will be reconsidered next year

McGowan’s case had been deferred from May 30 this year, leaving his victim waiting on a decision for months.

He was seeking parole halfway through his sentence.

Also from Dundee, she was first notified of his upcoming consideration last December, meaning she has spent nearly a year with the threat of his release hanging over her.

Backing our A Voice for Victim’s campaign earlier this year, she said it didn’t feel like any justice had been served after four years.

She said: “I think it’s an absolute disgrace that he’s even being considered.

“I feel like he’s not been punished enough, I feel like I’ve never had any justice at all.”

McGowan will now be reconsidered for parole again in 12 months.

Ongoing issues with parole deferrals

Deferrals have been an ongoing issue within the parole setup with victims given very little insight into why the cases have been continued.

Angus killer Tasmin Glass’ parole case was deferred twice before her eventual release and Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh’s hearing was also postponed at the eleventh hour.

In all these cases, the victim is left in limbo and have spoken about the traumatisation and anxiety these deferrals cause.

As part of our campaign, The Courier is asking the Scottish Government to increase the time a prisoner must spend behind bars before becoming automatically considered for parole.

Under Scots Law, prisoners who are jailed for more than four years – but not on life restrictions – are automatically considered halfway through their sentence.

The Parole Board for Scotland has stated that if the government increased that timeframe then they would not have cases referred to them until then.