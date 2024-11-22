Relief as Dundee rapist Sean McGowan denied parole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Relief as Dundee rapist Sean McGowan denied parole

The predator left his victim with life-changing injuries following the "prolonged and horrific" attack.

Sean McGowan. Image: Supplied
Sean McGowan. Image: Supplied
By Sean O'Neil

Violent Dundee rapist Sean McGowan has been denied parole after his case was deferred earlier this year.

The predator was jailed for eight years and three months in 2020 for a “prolonged and horrific” assault that left his victim with life-changing injuries.

In September 2020, he admitted the charge of rape and was told by Lord Matthews he would have been given 11 years if the case had went to trial.

The brutal attack saw his victim needing corrective surgery and a colostomy bag fitted as she was treated in hospital for nearly a month afterwards.

Following the decision to deny parole, his victim – who cannot be named for legal reasons – told The Courier: “I am very glad, what a relief.”

Predator will be reconsidered next year

McGowan’s case had been deferred from May 30 this year, leaving his victim waiting on a decision for months.

He was seeking parole halfway through his sentence.

Also from Dundee, she was first notified of his upcoming consideration last December, meaning she has spent nearly a year with the threat of his release hanging over her.

Sean McGowan has been denied parole. Image: Supplied

Backing our A Voice for Victim’s campaign earlier this year, she said it didn’t feel like any justice had been served after four years.

She said: “I think it’s an absolute disgrace that he’s even being considered.

“I feel like he’s not been punished enough, I feel like I’ve never had any justice at all.”

McGowan will now be reconsidered for parole again in 12 months.

Ongoing issues with parole deferrals

Deferrals have been an ongoing issue within the parole setup with victims given very little insight into why the cases have been continued.

Angus killer Tasmin Glass’ parole case was deferred twice before her eventual release and Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh’s hearing was also postponed at the eleventh hour.

In all these cases, the victim is left in limbo and have spoken about the traumatisation and anxiety these deferrals cause.

As part of our campaign, The Courier is asking the Scottish Government to increase the time a prisoner must spend behind bars before becoming automatically considered for parole.

Under Scots Law, prisoners who are jailed for more than four years – but not on life restrictions – are automatically considered halfway through their sentence.

The Parole Board for Scotland has stated that if the government increased that timeframe then they would not have cases referred to them until then.

