Sven Sprangler reveals St Johnstone captaincy pride and makes ‘heart and soul’ pledge

The midfielder has been the club's best player this season.

By Eric Nicolson
Sven Sprangler encourages his St Johnstone team-mates against Celtic.
Sven Sprangler captained St Johnstone in the second half against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Sven Sprangler was proud to wear the St Johnstone captain’s armband at Celtic Park.

And the Perth player of the season so far has pledged to “give his heart and soul” to keep the McDiarmid Park club in the Premiership.

“That means a lot,” said the Austrian, who took over leadership duties for the second half of Saints’ 4-0 defeat to the champions.

“It was a huge moment when Nicky (Clark) came over to give me the armband at half-time, a real honour.

“It was the first time and it really does mean a lot.

“It shows that I’m a big part of this team, which means a lot as well.

“I’m trying to be the best version of myself and to be vocal on the pitch.

“When you’re playing in a number six role you see everything – in front and behind.

“Hopefully I can be a leader for the team.”

Transformation

Although he would gladly trade individual man of the match displays for team victories, Sprangler is well aware that the transformation from fringe player under Craig Levein to first name on the team sheet under Simo Valakari has been a black and white one.

“Personally, I’m loving that I’m playing every game now,” he said.

“It’s also a privilege.

“But the team is the most important thing.

“I will do everything I can for the manager and for the club. I’ll give my heart and soul for this and give everything I’m capable of.

Sven Sprangler warming up before St Johnstone faced Celtic.
Sven Sprangler. Image: SNS.

“Everybody in the dressing room is disappointed with our last few results and everybody knows what we have to do better.

“We have to show it against Hibs on Thursday.

“We need to minimise our mistakes, take the things we did well against Celtic from that game and move forward.

“The little things add up and are important.

“We want to show a much better performance than the last time we played Hibs. That was a bad afternoon at Easter Road.”

Hibs show the way

Saints need only look at the improvement Thursday’s opponents have made over the last few weeks to find inspiration for what they now have to achieve in January.

“When you’re at the bottom of the league you have to stick together and work even harder to get out of the situation,” said Sprangler.

“The league is so tight. That’s why I love it here.

“When you get a run of wins you can quickly move up the table – you just have to look at Hibs.

“They’re seventh in the table now.

“We’ve seen how quickly it can work the other way.”

