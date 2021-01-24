Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Tyrrell Hatton cruises to victory with final round 66 as Rory McIlroy’s Sunday slumps return

England’s Tyrrell Hatton won his second Rolex Series event out of the last three in impressive fashion at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as Rory McIlroy’s Sunday slumps returned.

McIlroy and Hatton seemed to interchange the inspired form on every other day this week but it was decisively the Englishman’s turn again on a blustery day in the desert.

His bogey-free 65 would surely have been good enough even if McIlroy had not run out of steam. The Northern Irishman, with the lead and a strong start of two birdies in the first three holes, hit the buffers at the short fourth and struggled thereafter.

Hatton cruised away to a 66 to win by with an 18-under aggregate of 270. He finished four clear of Australia’s Jason Scrivener, who finished with a 66 in his best-ever finish on Tour.

A birdie at the last rescued a par 72 for McIlroy but he was a distant third on 13-under, one ahead of Spain’s Rafael Cabrera Bello.

Scotland’s Marc Warren had a final round 71 to claim a share of fifth, while there were top 20 finishes for Robert MacIntyre, Stephen Gallacher and Scott Jamieson.

Hatton was “thrilled” to win the tournament that’s always launched his season.

‘A huge honour’

“Even knocking the putt in on 18, it doesn’t seem like I’ve won the tournament at last,” he said. “I’ve always loved starting my season here in Abu Dhabi, and to now add my name on that trophy with so many great champions before me is a huge honour.”

Having bemoaned his bad fortune during a difficult Saturday, the champion was quick to admit he’d had the rub of the green on Sunday.

“The big moment for me today was the putt on 10,” he said. “Maybe that was going eight feet past and just hit the hole.

“Then my tee shot on 11, that’s pitched on the side of the bunker and it’s come out. We’ve seen plugged lies in the lip this week, so that was another bit of good fortune.”

Angry golfer under control

Outwardly calm, the often emotional Hatton admitted he was burning a few under the façade.

“I’ll be interested to see my WHOOP numbers,” he said of his health monitor. “Maybe I’ll post it later. I imagine I burnt a few calories, so I can have a few beers tonight.

“Ryder Cup points started again, of course. That’s a huge goal for me this year to make that team.”

McIlroy bemoaned his inconsistency over the four days, before heading for California for his PGA Tour debut for 2021 at the Farmers’ at Torrey Pines, the US Open venue in June.

Another putt rolled in… McIlroy opens up an early two shot lead.#ADGolfChamps #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/TFXy38qSdT — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 24, 2021

‘Managing my game a bit’

“I don’t feel like I played great this week,” he said. “Felt like I was managing my game a bit. But nice to get a competitive week under my belt and see where my game is and what I need to do to keep on improving.

“I thought for the most part of the week, my short game and my putting was good. I scrambled well. Had some pretty good approach shots, especially last night coming down the last few holes.

“I’ll have a few holes where it’s like that and there’s a few holes where it sort of gets away from me. “So aiming for a little more consistency and being able to replicate hole after hole and then day after day.”

‘A massive ask’

Warren was playing in one of the final groups with Tommy Fleetwood, but knew the calibre of those he was up against.

“To win with the quality of last couple of groups, all serial winners, was a massive ask,” said the Scot, who started three off the lead.

“I was just trying to stay patient, get as good a finish as I could.”

Warren birdied two of the final three holes to complete a 71, just trying to enjoy his day and the company.

“I played with Tommy a lot when he first came out on tour and he’s a great guy to play with, very calm and likes to chat,” he said. “The attitude was really good today, I didn’t force anything.

“I just tried to work on my own mental side and enjoy it as much as possible. I’m very happy with a top five to start the season.”

‘A bit rusty but pretty pleased’

MacIntyre shot a two-under 70 to finish tied for 16th. That should be good enough to move him up from his current world ranking of 51st.

“It’s been great to be back,” he said. “The game’s a bit rusty but I hardly touched a club when I was off so I’m pretty pleased.

“Today and yesterday I’ve just struggled from the fairway,” he added. “I’ve not been hitting my irons well. When it’s windy like this if you start to mishit them you can’t get anywhere near your numbers.

“I’d have taken top 20 at the start of the week, definitely. But the way I drove the ball, especially today and yesterday, it should have been better.

“I am happy to be straight back at it next week, the more I play the better I play. I’m looking forward to building on this.”