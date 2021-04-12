Robert MacIntyre finds his feet at Augusta and looks towards a bright future

Robert MacIntyre admitted he hadn’t felt comfortable or confident in his game until he actually got the Masters at Augusta.

The 24-year-old had the best Scottish debut on record at Augusta with his tied 12th finish, which was just enough to book a return trip to the tournament next year.

But he admitted that up until he got to the fabled course, he hadn’t quite felt on top of his game.

‘I hadn’t played good in the States’

“I’m just playing my own golf. I know I can play well out here, I did it at college,” he said.

“It was just a matter of letting it happen. But I’d hadn’t played good golf in the States (in the seven weeks leading up to Augusta).

“I hadn’t turned up to a tournament thinking I’m hitting the ball well, I’m putting well. Even the Majors I played last year, things weren’t right.

“I was struggling a little here and there and to make the cut, I was walking away from those thinking that’s an achievement to make the cut when not playing good.

“Whereas the last couple of weeks, I’ve started hitting it well. At the Matchplay, I started hitting it well. Back to Sawgrass for a back of practice and turned up at Augusta with belief.

“It was the first time since coming to The States that I pitched up thinking ‘I’m playing well’.”

After realizing he’s clinched top-12 and a return invitation, Robert Macintyre just bounded out of the clubhouse, jumped on his caddie’s back and started hugging and high-giving everyone around him. Awesome to see that enthusiasm. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) April 11, 2021

It certainly showed, and although he admits it was a rollercoaster weekend – he had the most birdies in the field at 21, but plenty of bogeys as well – it’s whetted his appetite for playing more in America.

“This is the top end of the game,” he adds. “The last five events I’ve played have been top of the tree events, not just any old golf tournament.

“This is where you want to be. It’s the only way you’ll get better by playing against guys who are better than you and practising with guys who are better.

“It raises your game, you are more alert, you are more aware of what’s going on.”

‘You never forget where you’re from’

But he misses his beloved Oban, and he feels a loyalty to the European Tour – after playing the RBC Heritage in South Carolina this week, it’ll be three weeks at home and then the British Masters at the Belfry.

“If I do get a PGA Tour card – and I’ll need to hit certain targets to achieve that –we are not just going to play there,” he said. “I was raised in Scotland, the European Tour is where my career has moved forward from.

“You never forget where you’re from and you’ll never forget where the opportunities came from. I’ll always play the European Tour. Obviously I’d play PGA Tour if I get my card but me and Stoddy (manager Iain Stoddart) talk about “the Tommy Fleetwood schedule”.

“You can play both sides and compete and that’s what I want to be doing.”

🗣️"I've only every played it on computer games with my pals" Robert MacIntyre reacts to a superb #TheMasters debut – and he is set to be back next year 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿pic.twitter.com/TsoOwZrS01 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 11, 2021

‘It’s gone a bit more wild than I thought’

MacIntyre is also conscious – and proud – and the attention he’s raised back home.

“I was seeing it on social media and stuff,” he said. “People from back home who don’t follow me that much were watching golf and The Masters because I was there.

“It’s gone a bit more wild than I thought it would! I’m just playing a game that I love and I’m thankfully decent at and I’m just getting a chance to compete.

“I’m literally just playing because I enjoy it and can make a living from it.”

Robert MacIntyre has hugely impressed in his Masters debut… pic.twitter.com/wKrr0n31rx — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 11, 2021

‘I want to take the next step’

MacIntyre’s continuing rise starts to bring questions about the Ryder Cup, but he’s not even thinking about that right now.

“It’s about taking steps and obviously I am delighted with 12th place in my first Masters. But you pitch up next time you are trying to better that. You don’t just sit back and say, ‘oh, I’m happy with finishing 12th’.

“I want to improve. I want to take the next step. I want to keep moving forward. I will keep working hard and keep working smart and trusting the people around me.

“But, and I always say this, I don’t know what is going to happen and nobody else does. We’ll just let it happen.”