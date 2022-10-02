Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on Dubai spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Syme got a little more aggressive on the greens to great effect as he just about booked his place in the DP World Tour’s Dubai finale at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

It’s a continuation of the steady progression this year for the Dundee-based Drumoig player, who moved into the top 30 with a 10th place finish on ten-under.

A final round 68 completed a great week playing with Ronan Keating, after the SCot vowed to himself he wasn’t going to leave any putt short.

“Well I did on the second today, which was annoying, but mostly I stuck to that,” he laughed. “I just wasn’t committing to putts and I wanted to make sure everything got to the hole.

“I changed putter and I never do that, I’ve used the same one for two and a half years. It had a heavier head, but really the problem was just me.

“It’s sometimes nice just to have a different look.”

‘I’ve been trying to enjoy it’

There’s still a few weeks of points to go before the Dubai field is sorted but Connor’s looking good and has confirmed most of his season goals.

“Really, having secured the card, I’ve been trying just to enjoy it. I’m a member here at St Andrews, I was just trying to treat it like I was playing with my friends.

“It’s an exciting spell, I just need to keep pushing on. As a team, it’s been nice to see progression every year.

“I’m more motivated than ever, but it’s just keep the foot down, and maybe give myself some opportunities to win would be great.”

Forrest’s fine finish

Grant Forrest had suffered some sore ones on 72nd holes this season – a triple bogey at Wentworth, for example – so his birdies at 17 and 18 for ten-under felt somewhat sweeter.

“The 17th was a nice one,” said the East Lothian player. “A cracking drive and I had a nice number (170 yds) for a nine-iron holding it into the win, and left it stiff.

“I feel I could really have made a big jump (in the rankings), especially at Wentworth.

“But I’m playing good golf and there are still four tournaments to play before Nedbank and DP World, so there’s no reason why we can’t keep it going.”

Robert MacIntyre’s frustrations with the Old Course continued with 17 pars and a sole birdie – at the long fifth – as he finished back in 20th on eight-under.

David Law (71) and Richie Ramsay (68) both finished on four-under.