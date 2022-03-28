Dundee figure skater Natasha McKay brings ‘spectacular’ season to a close with best-ever World Championships display

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee figure skater Natasha McKay finished off her Olympic-debut season in “superb” fashion at the World Championships in France.

The British No 1 posted her best-ever score at the event in Montpellier, with Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto taking top spot.

After sealing her fifth-straight British Championships in November, McKay finished 17th in the European Championships before qualifying for the Beijing Olympics in February.

Despite a fall in the Short Program, the Dundonian said it was “a dream” to compete at the Olympics.

And she shook off that disappointment by impressing at the World Championships, notching a career-best score of 159.27 to finish in 23rd place.

McKay said: “I am super happy with both my performances here in Montpellier.

“I am so proud that I skated clean in both programmes. I was trying new elements and it paid off.”

And coach Simon Briggs was full of praise for the British No 1: “Natasha has skated a technically more difficult program this time and getting her best world score in her career just shows that all her hard work is paying off.

“This has been a spectacular season with Natasha winning her fifth British title, best European Championship finish and making her Olympic debut.

“And it is ending with two superb skates here in France.”