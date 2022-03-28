Dundee figure skater Natasha McKay brings ‘spectacular’ season to a close with best-ever World Championships display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee figure skater Natasha McKay brings ‘spectacular’ season to a close with best-ever World Championships display

By George Cran
March 28 2022, 12.00pm Updated: March 28 2022, 1.03pm
Natasha McKay made her Olympic debut.
British No 1 figure skater Natasha McKay.

Dundee figure skater Natasha McKay finished off her Olympic-debut season in “superb” fashion at the World Championships in France.

The British No 1 posted her best-ever score at the event in Montpellier, with Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto taking top spot.

After sealing her fifth-straight British Championships in November, McKay finished 17th in the European Championships before qualifying for the Beijing Olympics in February.

Despite a fall in the Short Program, the Dundonian said it was “a dream” to compete at the Olympics.

And she shook off that disappointment by impressing at the World Championships, notching a career-best score of 159.27 to finish in 23rd place.

McKay said: “I am super happy with both my performances here in Montpellier.

“I am so proud that I skated clean in both programmes. I was trying new elements and it paid off.”

Dundee figure skater Natasha McKay with coach Simon Briggs at the Beijing Olympics.

And coach Simon Briggs was full of praise for the British No 1: “Natasha has skated a technically more difficult program this time and getting her best world score in her career just shows that all her hard work is paying off.

“This has been a spectacular season with Natasha winning her fifth British title, best European Championship finish and making her Olympic debut.

“And it is ending with two superb skates here in France.”

Natasha McKay reveals ex-rival turned Dundee fashion designer has given her reminder of home at Winter Olympics

