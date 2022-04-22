EVE MUIRHEAD: World mixed doubles title would complete the curling set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
EVE MUIRHEAD: World mixed doubles title would complete the curling set

By Eve Muirhead
April 22 2022, 8.00am
The Italian Olympic mixed champions will be favourites to claim World gold.
Geneva is a lovely place to finish off a memorable season.

It actually reminds me more of Spain or France than other Swiss towns I’ve competed in but it’s a really nice place and the weather is lovely.

I didn’t have long back in Scotland after The Players’ Championship in Canada and myself and Bobby Lammie are now in full mixed mode, with the World Championships starting at the weekend.

I wrote in the column before the Olympic qualifiers that it was strange to have a tournament I’d never competed in before.

That story didn’t turn out too badly in the end!

A few months later, I’m saying the same again.

Obviously the World Mixed Doubles hasn’t been around for that long – this will be the 14th championships – but it’s becoming a bigger and bigger part of the curling calendar.

It’s also an opportunity for me to complete the set of the major gold medals – European, World, Olympics and World Mixed.

I’m happy with the way I’m playing and Bobby is in great form.

Team Mouat took the mens’ Players’ title in Toronto and ended up the highest-ranked team in the world.

This will be a first for Bobby too and he’s just as determined to do well as me.

We’ve got a tough pool to get out of.

There are a lot of teams who were at the recent Olympics – Canada and the USA among them.

Looking at favourites overall, I’d have to say the Italians, who won Olympic gold without losing a game, the Swiss in their home country and Sweden would probably be my picks.

The quicker nature of the sport, the shorter format and the prepositioning of stones, can make it a bit more unpredictable.

But, as Italy showed in Beijing, the best team will win.

And we’ll be giving it our best shot to end a brilliant season for British Curling on a high.

Team Hasselborg, who knocked us out in Toronto in the quarters last weekend, winning The Players is yet more proof that the women’s game is in such a strong place just now.

And that’s especially true for Europe.

We won the Olympics, Switzerland won the Worlds and now Anna’s Swedish rink have taken the Grand Slam crown.

You can say the same about the men.

Team Edin of Sweden and our own Team Mouat have been the top two for the season.

Canadian teams being shut-out in the women’s and men’s game shows the depth of talent there is these days.

That doesn’t happen very often, trust me!

When Andy Murray decided to give the clay court season a miss, I thought it made a lot of sense.

A bit like Roger Federer, he was prioritising the grasscourt season, which gives him the best chance of success these days.

So for him to change his mind and enter at least a couple of tournaments on clay is a really encouraging sign.

For me, it’s an indication that he’s feeling great about his body and how his training block with Ivan Lendl has gone.

