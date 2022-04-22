EVE MUIRHEAD: World mixed doubles title would complete the curling set

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Geneva is a lovely place to finish off a memorable season.

It actually reminds me more of Spain or France than other Swiss towns I’ve competed in but it’s a really nice place and the weather is lovely.

I didn’t have long back in Scotland after The Players’ Championship in Canada and myself and Bobby Lammie are now in full mixed mode, with the World Championships starting at the weekend.

I wrote in the column before the Olympic qualifiers that it was strange to have a tournament I’d never competed in before.

That story didn’t turn out too badly in the end!

A few months later, I’m saying the same again.

Obviously the World Mixed Doubles hasn’t been around for that long – this will be the 14th championships – but it’s becoming a bigger and bigger part of the curling calendar.

It’s also an opportunity for me to complete the set of the major gold medals – European, World, Olympics and World Mixed.

I’m happy with the way I’m playing and Bobby is in great form.

Team Mouat took the mens’ Players’ title in Toronto and ended up the highest-ranked team in the world.

This will be a first for Bobby too and he’s just as determined to do well as me.

𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 is why we love the Olympic Games 😍 🇮🇹 The commentators just cannot control themselves while watching Italy win gold in the curling mixed doubles 🥇🥌#Beijing2022 | #Curling pic.twitter.com/Z0o6Mj5Jit — Eurosport (@eurosport) February 8, 2022

We’ve got a tough pool to get out of.

There are a lot of teams who were at the recent Olympics – Canada and the USA among them.

Looking at favourites overall, I’d have to say the Italians, who won Olympic gold without losing a game, the Swiss in their home country and Sweden would probably be my picks.

The quicker nature of the sport, the shorter format and the prepositioning of stones, can make it a bit more unpredictable.

But, as Italy showed in Beijing, the best team will win.

And we’ll be giving it our best shot to end a brilliant season for British Curling on a high.

2021 World Mixed Doubles Champs = Scotland's Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 2022 = 🤔💭 Who do you predict for next week?! #WMDCC2022 | #Curling pic.twitter.com/oDIdX5Ilz0 — World Curling (@worldcurling) April 20, 2022

Team Hasselborg, who knocked us out in Toronto in the quarters last weekend, winning The Players is yet more proof that the women’s game is in such a strong place just now.

And that’s especially true for Europe.

We won the Olympics, Switzerland won the Worlds and now Anna’s Swedish rink have taken the Grand Slam crown.

You can say the same about the men.

Team Edin of Sweden and our own Team Mouat have been the top two for the season.

Canadian teams being shut-out in the women’s and men’s game shows the depth of talent there is these days.

That doesn’t happen very often, trust me!

When Andy Murray decided to give the clay court season a miss, I thought it made a lot of sense.

A bit like Roger Federer, he was prioritising the grasscourt season, which gives him the best chance of success these days.

So for him to change his mind and enter at least a couple of tournaments on clay is a really encouraging sign.

For me, it’s an indication that he’s feeling great about his body and how his training block with Ivan Lendl has gone.