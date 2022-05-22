Dundee runner Eilish McColgan smashes European and British 10km records at Great Manchester Run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee runner Eilish McColgan smashes European and British 10km records at Great Manchester Run

By Sean Hamilton
May 22 2022, 1.34pm
Eilish McColgan.
Eilish McColgan has smashed Paula Radcliffe’s European and UK 10km records after a stunning performance at the Great Manchester Run.

The Dundonian middle and long-distance star crossed the line in a time of 30 mins and 19 seconds in Sunday’s race, shaving two seconds off the previous markers set by Radcliffe in 2003.

McColgan, daughter of 1991 10,000m World Championship gold medallist Liz, was runner-up in Manchester behind Kenya’s Hellen Obiri.

Speaking to Athletics Weekly after the race, the 31-year-old said: “I’m over the moon with that today.

“I didn’t think I would get it today because it was a little bit of a tougher course than London a few weeks ago.

“Just the small rises – but when you get tired, they’re tough.

“I think I’m so much stronger this year, so I knew that even if I was to get tired I could still be strong in that final 2k.

“I just kept telling myself to relax a little bit, don’t get too caught up in being in second or third place, you’re still running well.

“I’d definitely take that today, coming in second but running a national record.

“I honestly couldn’t ask for any more, I’m really, really pleased.”

