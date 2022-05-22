Dundee runner Eilish McColgan smashes European and British 10km records at Great Manchester Run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eilish McColgan has smashed Paula Radcliffe’s European and UK 10km records after a stunning performance at the Great Manchester Run.

The Dundonian middle and long-distance star crossed the line in a time of 30 mins and 19 seconds in Sunday’s race, shaving two seconds off the previous markers set by Radcliffe in 2003.

Yet another European record! 🙌@EilishMccolgan takes down Paula Radcliffe’s European 10km record with 30:19 in the Great Manchester Run! ✨#GreatManchesterRun pic.twitter.com/wD2XRmH8MS — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) May 22, 2022

McColgan, daughter of 1991 10,000m World Championship gold medallist Liz, was runner-up in Manchester behind Kenya’s Hellen Obiri.

Speaking to Athletics Weekly after the race, the 31-year-old said: “I’m over the moon with that today.

“I didn’t think I would get it today because it was a little bit of a tougher course than London a few weeks ago.

BRITISH 10KM RECORD She’s done it! @EilishMccolgan smashes the British 10km record of @paulajradcliffe as she clocks 30:17 approx 🔥 The Brit finishes behind a superb winner in @hellen_obiri who ran 30:13 (approx). pic.twitter.com/SayTrqte04 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) May 22, 2022

“Just the small rises – but when you get tired, they’re tough.

“I think I’m so much stronger this year, so I knew that even if I was to get tired I could still be strong in that final 2k.

“I just kept telling myself to relax a little bit, don’t get too caught up in being in second or third place, you’re still running well.

“To run a PB, a national record and to be so close to Hellen [Obiri], I’m really happy with that.” @EilishMccolgan chats to @TimAdams76 after clocking 30:19 at Great Manchester Run and breaking @paulajradcliffe’s British and European 10km record of 30:21 🎙 pic.twitter.com/cTPAVSKeWS — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) May 22, 2022

“I’d definitely take that today, coming in second but running a national record.

“I honestly couldn’t ask for any more, I’m really, really pleased.”