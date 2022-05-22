Charlie Adam leaves Dundee as club confirm Danny Mullen is among others departing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Adam has left Dundee.

The talismanic Dark Blues’ player who fulfilled his dream of moving from fan to fans’ hero confirmed on Twitter that his two-year stint with the club he has supported since a boy is over.

Former Scotland international Adam has held talks with Gordon Strachan and John Nelms, at the conclusion of which he has chosen to seek a new challenge in football away from Dens Park.

Shortly after Adam’s statement on social media, Dundee put out one of their own.

It confirmed Adam has left, as have Liam Fontaine, Danny Mullen, Declan McDaid and Christie Elliott.

Adam said: “It was always my dream to play for my home town club – and the last two years at Dundee FC have been really special for me and my family.

“To captain the club and lead the team to promotion is something I’ll always treasure and one of the highlights of my career.

“The supporters have been nothing short of incredible to me – I’ll never forget how you’ve all treated me in the last two years.

“All that said, after talks with directors about their future plans, I’ve decided to leave the club at the end of my contract this summer.

“I wish everyone at Dens Park all the best in leading Dundee back to the Premiership next season.

“As for my future, I’m looking forward to a new challenge, which I’ll consider over the next few weeks.

“Dundee it’s been a pleasure.”