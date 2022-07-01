Wimbledon 2022: Doubles delight as Arbroath’s Jonny O’Mara wins two matches in a day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Wimbledon 2022: Doubles delight as Arbroath’s Jonny O’Mara wins two matches in a day

By Stephen Eighteen
July 1 2022, 10.48pm Updated: July 1 2022, 10.57pm
Jonny O'Mara celebrates victory in the first round doubles match against Alejandro Tabilo and Julio Peralta.
Jonny O'Mara celebrates victory in the first round doubles match against Alejandro Tabilo and Julio Peralta.

It was a day of doubles’ delight for Jonny O’Mara after he sealed opening round victories in both the men’s and mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

The Arbroath man started Friday alongside Ken Skupski in the Gentlemen’s event with their match suspended on Thursday.

And, having been in a commanding position overnight, the British duo beat Chileans Alejandro Tabilo and Julio Peralta 6-2 6-3 6-4 to kickstart their campaign.

That was not all for O’Mara, who later in the day started his mixed doubles campaign alongside Alicia Barnett with a thrilling 6-2 3-6 7-5 win over fifth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Giuliana Olmos.

‘Did what we had to do’

Playing with Skupski added a little extra pressure for O’Mara, with his partner retiring at the end of this tournament.

O’Mara in action with partner Ken Skupski (not pictured) against Alejandro Tabilo and Julio Peralta.

“Me and Ken played great on Thursday. We got off to an absolutely flyer which kind of put us in a pretty commanding position to come out on Friday. We didn’t play as well but we did what we had to do,” he said.

“To get to play on Court 18 with Ken was great. It’s his last tournament, so to be beside him on the court was pretty special.

“I’ve known him since I’ve started playing so I’m almost relieved we managed to play a good match to get that for him.”

‘It’s a great feeling’

While there was pressure on him in his first match of the day, the 27-year-old admitted he was a lot more relaxed later in the day in his mixed alongside Barnett.

O’Mara in action during his mixed doubles match with partner Alicia Barnett against Marcelo Arevalo and Giuliana Olmos.

He added: “I think that the men’s is what you focus on, what you play all year round so you’re probably a bit more stressed and you’re focusing on finding a way to win a bit more, whereas mixed it’s about having good energy, taking in the surroundings a bit more.

“I was looking around quite a lot think about how good it was, being out there playing underneath Centre Court on Court 5. The crowd was great and you’re just able to take it in a bit more.

“The third set was a great level set, everyone served well, and the last game was a bit of a nailbiter. They tried to get us into the tiebreaker but Alicia was having none of it – she played great.

“Fortunately I was able to put the ball on the court on the match point – it’s a great feeling.”

O’Mara benefits from the LTA’s NTC Access programme, providing cost-free access to courts on all three surfaces, coaching, trainers and the LTA’s tournament bonus scheme.

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.

