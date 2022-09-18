Andy Murray wants more Glasgow matches after winning first singles match in Scotland for six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Murray wants more Glasgow matches after winning first singles match in Scotland for six years

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
September 18 2022, 4.19pm Updated: September 18 2022, 4.25pm
Great Britain's Andy Murray in action against Kazakhstan's Dmitry Popko during the Davis Cup by Rakuten group stage match between Great Britain and Kazakhstan at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow.
Great Britain's Andy Murray in action against Kazakhstan's Dmitry Popko during the Davis Cup by Rakuten group stage match between Great Britain and Kazakhstan at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow.

Andy Murray says he hopes to play more Davis Cup games in Glasgow after winning his first competitive singles match in Scotland in six years.

The 35-year-old’s 51st Davis Cup match ended in a 6-4 6-3 success over Dmitry Popko to give Great Britain a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three tie with Kazakhstan.

It was a winning end to a tough week for Murray who had lost decisive doubles matches against the US and Netherlands that had eliminated Britain from the competition.

‘Hopefully I am in a position to be selected’

Murray had described today’s match as “dead” and “irrelevant” in the immediate aftermath of Friday’s crushing doubles loss against the Netherlands.

But inspired by a spirited home crowd he roused himself to dominate his opponent after a slow start.

“It was not the result that me or anybody wanted this week. We were super close in both matches and could have gone either way,” Murray said.

“Today was not easy for us because we had high expectations but it was great to play again in front of this crowd so thank you very much.

“The whole team loves playing here. The atmosphere has been great.

“I have loved playing in the Davis Cup. It’s different to anything we experience on tour. The team we have has done an amazing job.

“Although this week was not the result any of us wanted the team has been amazing and the atmosphere has been amazing.

“Hopefully we get another opportunity to play here in the future and hopefully I am in a position to be selected. It’s not getting easier.”

Buoyant fans celebrate long-awaited return

Murray’s last success in Glasgow was a straight sets victory over Argentine
Guido Pella in September 2016, when the Scot was representing the defending Davis Cup champions.

This was a dead rubber as Kazakhstan had also lost matches to the US and eventual Group D winners Netherlands.

But for the Glasgow crowd the match was a long-awaited return to Davis Cup singles action for local hero Murray.

The fans were suitably buoyant and expectant but Popko, ranked a lowly 227 in the world, had not read the script.

He secured an early break and Murray, ranked 43, found himself in trouble as he served at 1-3, 15-40 in the opening set.

But the three-time grand-slam winner rescued the game thanks to some timely first serves and proceeded to break back in the following game.

The momentum shift was underlined in the 10th game of the set when a deep backhand return forced Popko to net and gave Murray the opening set 6-4.

Sharper and more consistent

The second set continued with Murray showing the sharper and more consistent groundstrokes.

He was not perfect though. At 30-0 in the opening game he put a close-range volley wide and shanked a forehand to make the hold much less comfortable than it should have been.

Murray broke in the next game, getting to 15-40 up with a nipping volley at the net, and then sealing it with an excellent return of Popko’s second serve.

From there it was mainly drama-free, with Murray serving solidly and producing sublime moments such as a floating dropshot past Popko running up to the net, which secured a 4-1 lead.

There was one moment of magic remaining, when a backhand drop-shot forced Popko to net, setting up a match point at 40-30.

Murray demanded that the crowd make some noise and of they obliged.

His ensuing first serve forced Popko to hit high, long and out to seal the deal for Murray.

Cameron Norrie was next on court, facing world number 44 Alexander Bublik ahead of the doubles.

Scotland deserves a regular bite

After leaving the court and returning to his seat the fans broke into an impromptu song of ‘Flower of Scotland’.

If this ends up being Murray’s final Davis Cup match in Scotland then it was a suitable send-off.

And also a reminder of how much Scotland values – and deserves – a regular bite at live tennis.

