Forfar’s Greg Drummond appointed as British Curling’s new Olympic head coach

Forfar’s Greg Drummond has been appointed as British Curling’s new Olympic Head Coach.

The Olympic medallist replaces his 2014 Sochi team-mate David Murdoch, who left earlier this year to become Curling Canada’s High Performance Director.

The 34-year-old is married to Vicky who was part of Eve Muirhead’s team which won Olympic and European gold in the 2021/22 season.

Drummond’s wife and skip, Muirhead, both retired after the Beijing Games and the alternate, Mili Smith, also left the elite programme.

In this year’s World Championships, the men won gold but the women didn’t make the play-offs.

“It goes without saying that we have experienced a transition period with a cohort of athletes retiring and new athletes and coaches coming on board which is the inevitable period of change at the end of an Olympic cycle,” he said.

“However we are early in a new Olympiad, which is an exciting prospect and an opportunity I fully intend to make the most of by supporting the development of our athletes both on and off the ice to a point where they can deliver well and to their utmost potential with world class performances.

“It is a positive place to be and a great launchpad for this Olympic cycle as we aim to realise our targets and goals. The starting point is a strong one and we have a strong foundation.

“I want to see the next cycle continue the global successes, while also managing a system that sees all of our athletes thrive and contributing to on-going podium results.”

Muirhead and 2018 Olympic Chef de Mission Mike Hay were both on the interview panel.