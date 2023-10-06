Dundee to host international futsal as Scotland play first home matches in six years

Dundee is preparing to host international futsal this weekend as Scotland play their first home match in six years.

DISC is the venue for the Scots as they face Northern Ireland in a weekend double-header.

And there will be some local talent on show too with different squads chosen for each match.

Robert Black of Dundee Futsal Club will be replaced by Dundonian Darren Clarkson of Letham Santos for the Sunday clash while Dundee regional league side FC33 will be represented by Adam Fairweather on Saturday.

Head coach Gordon McGillivray has also selected seven players from national champions Perth Saltires and fellow-Perth outfit Letham Santos.

Ex-Dundee youth player Scott Mollison and former Dundee United man Scott Smith as well as his brother Fraser will be included on Sunday.

New players

The new-look squad will take on Scotland’s first futsal match since World Cup qualifying in Bulgaria last spring and heralds the start of their build up to more qualifiers in January.

“There’s been a fair turnover in the squad and probably more so this time than ever before,” head coach McGillivray said.

“It’s very much the beginning of a training block that will lead to the Euro qualifiers at the end of January.

“The training group has a lot of new players which is very positive for me.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 NT CALL UP – Congratulations to Robert Black who is Called Up to the Scotland National Team for Saturday Friendly v N.Ireland 🤝PLAYER SPONSOR – We are also delighted to announce @AcademyBgk who comes on board as Robert's Sponsor for this season's National League campaign. pic.twitter.com/kAZ6O1ut6F — Dundee Futsal Club (@DundeeFutsal) October 4, 2023

“Several from different teams, teams who haven’t had players in the Scotland group before which is obviously positive.

“The emergence of teams like Aberdeen, Joga and Futsal Escocia into the national Super League increases the talent pool for me to choose from.

“That’s incredibly positive.

“Northern Ireland will come here confident and it’ll be a good challenge for the boys.

“But it’s a challenge we’re looking forward to.”

Entry is free to DISC with kick off on Saturday at 7pm. The Sunday clash gets under way at 4.30pm.