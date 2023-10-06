Dundee to host international futsal as Scotland play first home matches in six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee to host international futsal as Scotland play first home matches in six years

Local players will be in action during the double-header against Northern Ireland.

By George Cran
Scotland haven't played a home match since the 2017 Home Nations in Edinburgh. Image: Cameron Allan
Scotland haven't played a home match since the 2017 Home Nations in Edinburgh. Image: Cameron Allan

Dundee is preparing to host international futsal this weekend as Scotland play their first home match in six years.

DISC is the venue for the Scots as they face Northern Ireland in a weekend double-header.

And there will be some local talent on show too with different squads chosen for each match.

Robert Black of Dundee Futsal Club will be replaced by Dundonian Darren Clarkson of Letham Santos for the Sunday clash while Dundee regional league side FC33 will be represented by Adam Fairweather on Saturday.

Head coach Gordon McGillivray has also selected seven players from national champions Perth Saltires and fellow-Perth outfit Letham Santos.

Adam Fairweather (left) in action for FC33 in SFL-Dundee. Image: Jhony Pozo
Adam Fairweather (left) in futsal action for FC33 in SFL-Dundee at DISC. Image: Jhony Pozo

Ex-Dundee youth player Scott Mollison and former Dundee United man Scott Smith as well as his brother Fraser will be included on Sunday.

New players

The new-look squad will take on Scotland’s first futsal match since World Cup qualifying in Bulgaria last spring and heralds the start of their build up to more qualifiers in January.

“There’s been a fair turnover in the squad and probably more so this time than ever before,” head coach McGillivray said.

“It’s very much the beginning of a training block that will lead to the Euro qualifiers at the end of January.

“The training group has a lot of new players which is very positive for me.

“Several from different teams, teams who haven’t had players in the Scotland group before which is obviously positive.

“The emergence of teams like Aberdeen, Joga and Futsal Escocia into the national Super League increases the talent pool for me to choose from.

“That’s incredibly positive.

“Northern Ireland will come here confident and it’ll be a good challenge for the boys.

“But it’s a challenge we’re looking forward to.”

Entry is free to DISC with kick off on Saturday at 7pm. The Sunday clash gets under way at 4.30pm.

