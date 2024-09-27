Iconic Dundee ice hockey team return for first time in 37 years this weekend after merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iconic Dundee ice hockey team return for first time in 37 years this weekend after merger

The Dundee Rockets were a household name in the early 1980s.

By Logan Hutchison
All-conquering Dundee Rockets side from early 1980s.
All-conquering Dundee Rockets side from early 1980s.

Iconic ice hockey team the Dundee Rockets will return to the rink for the first time in 37 years on Saturday.

The Rockets were a household name in the early 1980s and dominated the British ice hockey scene until their demise in 1987.

Now the Rockets have reformed due to a merger of Dundee’s two Scottish National League Teams, the Comets and the Tigers.

The formerly fierce enemies have come together as one after both sides found it difficult to put together competitive sides.

‘Iconic brand’

The idea was shaped by Rab Brown of Dundee Comets and Stuart Barnett of Dundee Tigers, who both recognised the potential of merging the teams for the greater good of the sport, the fans and to provide a solid development pathway for junior players.

“We are delighted to be able to bring the Rockets back to Dundee,” explained Rab.

“They are an iconic brand and the team we have put together is the cream of local talent, who we are sure will do the Rockets name proud.

“We have several of the original Dundee Rockets coming on Saturday so we are determined to put on a good show for them.

“We are aiming for nothing but success in our introductory season.”

The reformed Rockets have enlisted the services of former Canadian professional player and Dundee Stars boss Jeff Hutchins as head coach.

Jeff Hutchins during his time as a coach with Fife Flyers.

He said: “The Rockets are a big part of Dundee history and it is an honour to be bringing the team back to entertain their fans once more.

“The team have been training hard during the off-season and I am confident that they will be in their best form ahead of the opening game.”

‘Response has been phenomenal’

The Rockets return with a clash against Aberdeen Lynx.

Rockets bosses are expecting a crowd of more than 1,000 to cheer them on at Dundee Ice Arena.

Rab revealed the club has been overwhelmed by the support.

“I am looking forward to it,” he said.

“The response we have had has been phenomenal.

“I think resurrecting the iconic Rockets name has done wonders for us.”

