Iconic Dundee ice hockey team return for first time in 37 years this weekend after merger

Iconic ice hockey team the Dundee Rockets will return to the rink for the first time in 37 years on Saturday.

The Rockets were a household name in the early 1980s and dominated the British ice hockey scene until their demise in 1987.

Now the Rockets have reformed due to a merger of Dundee’s two Scottish National League Teams, the Comets and the Tigers.

The formerly fierce enemies have come together as one after both sides found it difficult to put together competitive sides.

‘Iconic brand’

The idea was shaped by Rab Brown of Dundee Comets and Stuart Barnett of Dundee Tigers, who both recognised the potential of merging the teams for the greater good of the sport, the fans and to provide a solid development pathway for junior players.

“We are delighted to be able to bring the Rockets back to Dundee,” explained Rab.

“They are an iconic brand and the team we have put together is the cream of local talent, who we are sure will do the Rockets name proud.

“We have several of the original Dundee Rockets coming on Saturday so we are determined to put on a good show for them.

“We are aiming for nothing but success in our introductory season.”

The reformed Rockets have enlisted the services of former Canadian professional player and Dundee Stars boss Jeff Hutchins as head coach.

He said: “The Rockets are a big part of Dundee history and it is an honour to be bringing the team back to entertain their fans once more.

“The team have been training hard during the off-season and I am confident that they will be in their best form ahead of the opening game.”

‘Response has been phenomenal’

The Rockets return with a clash against Aberdeen Lynx.

Rockets bosses are expecting a crowd of more than 1,000 to cheer them on at Dundee Ice Arena.

Rab revealed the club has been overwhelmed by the support.

“I am looking forward to it,” he said.

“The response we have had has been phenomenal.

“I think resurrecting the iconic Rockets name has done wonders for us.”