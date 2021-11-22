Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

First look at Dundee’s new independent jewellery showroom

By Maria Gran
November 22 2021, 4.41pm Updated: November 22 2021, 4.47pm
Elizabeth Humble has opened a new jewellery shop on West Port, Dundee.
Elizabeth Humble has opened a new jewellery shop on West Port, Dundee.

The opening of a fine jewellery shop in Dundee’s West Port is the culmination of a lifelong dream.

Since making her first piece of jewellery at school as a teenager in Argyll, Elizabeth Humble was determined it would be her career.

After studying at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art she landed a mentoring programme and launched her own collection with jewellery brand Astley Clarke.

She designed three exclusive collections for the brand, commuting between Dundee and London for three years.

Her jewellery is inspired by natural rock formations and she carefully solders thin silver or gold wires together to create her signature pieces.

For 11 years, she has developed her technique and sold fine jewellery on her website.

Now the jeweller decided it was time to take a risk and open her own shop.

Elizabeth Humble jewellery showroom

When she found the small space on West Port, she decided to throw everything at it.

Elizabeth says: “Over lockdown, people were being so vocal about supporting independent makers and stores.

Elizabeth Humble in her new showroom in front of cabinets showcasing jewellery.
Elizabeth Humble creates jewellery in silver and gold, with some designs featuring pearls and gemstones.

“When things started to open again, I was meeting people who inquired about my jewellery in coffee shops.

“That was always fine, but in my eyes it wasn’t how selling fine jewellery should be.

“Jewellery is such a special thing to own, a lot of the time it’s super personal and so I wanted to create a better space for it.”

Three gold rings made from thin metal wires, giving them a lined texture.
Elizabeth Humble’s jewellery feature detailed lines, such as her popular feathered ring.

The former print shop proved perfect – as it was too small for other businesses – but the right size for Elizabeth’s fine jewellery.

With the help of her husband, friends and family, she transformed the shop in 10 weeks.

Bringing visibility to jewellery

Now Elizabeth has everything ready to welcome customers to her showroom and studio.

She says: “It made sense to create something concrete for my jewellery and have a proper base in Dundee.

“It’s weird, people ask where I’m from and I’ve always said the west coast, but I’m from Dundee now.

Elizabeth Humble holding up a necklace in her shop with some earrings and necklaces on show on the table.
“However my brain worked creatively, jewellery was the medium that I seemed to love,” says Elizabeth about starting to create jewellery at 14.

“There are so many independent makers in the city that have come through the art school and they’re all tucked away in tiny studios.

“Having something public facing will bring more visibility to jewellery, because I think many people still see it as crafty.

“But there’s a lot of amazing jewellers, so it’s important to create a space that can show off their work really well.”

Elizabeth Humble holding a silver necklace made of fine lines and two diamonds in her hand.
Elizabeth uses ethically sourced gemstones and fair trade gold in her jewellery.

As well as her own pieces, Elizabeth stocks jewellery from makers Alison Macleod, Rosalyn Faith and Dundee-based Holly McAfee.

Making sustainable choices

The jeweller describes her shop as a crossover between retail and gallery.

As well as selling pieces of jewellery, she wishes to educate people on ethical making and sustainability.

Elizabeth Humble in her studio next to her workbench where she creates her jewellery.
Elizabeth’s studio, where she makes all her jewellery, is in the back of the showroom.

Elizabeth believes there is no reason for jewellery designers to not use ethically sourced materials in their work.

She says: “When I developed my collections, I started to go into fine jewellery because of sustainability.

“People were buying less, but buying better.

“As I design, make and sell my pieces, there’s only so much I can physically make and I don’t want to be a manufacturer who churns out masses of jewellery.

“I make beautiful pieces that people will want to wear and that are going to be their heirloom treasures.”

More from The Courier