Kinross hotel reveals next stages of its £150,000 refurbishment

Bookings at the Green Hotel in Kinross are up as it continues a six-figure programme of refurbishments.

The hotel has undergone significant upgrades since last year, with owners spending more than £100,000 to upgrade the front of house, restaurant and bar.

Now, the reception will be given a makeover. Work to decorate bedrooms and install televisions will also be carried out.

The hotel’s Jocks Bar has also been given a new lease of life. It is hoped the work there will be finished by Hogmanay.

Green Hotel in Kinross aims to start new year ‘on a high’

General manager Garry Wood said: “It’s a very busy time here for us all here, as the refurbishment plans start to come together.

“We’re certainly looking to start 2022 on a high.

“We very much hope that locals and new customers alike love the new look Jocks Bar, alongside noticing the care and attention we are putting into the whole hotel – from the public areas to all the bedrooms.”

Mr Wood said the refurbishment – which has also included upgrading the hotel’s wifi – has been carried out after listening to customer feedback.

The general manager also praised staff at the 46-bedroom hotel.

The Kinross hotel is aiming to achieve a new four-star rating.

Mr Wood said: “Our staff here have been incredibly loyal, and are completely on board with the journey ahead.

“For that, myself and the other Amity management personnel, are very grateful indeed.”

The works already completed have cost around £50,000, while hotel bosses expect to double their spend.

Mr Wood, who joined the business from Crieff Hydro this year, said the investment was a “significant sum”.

He said: “It is very much worth it when you look at how popular staycations are still going to be next year.

“Plus with the Open taking place in St Andrews too.

“As one of Kinross’s best-known hotels we felt the building very much deserved it.”

‘Raising the guest experience’

Mr Wood was also pleased with the high level of bookings already secured for next year.

That follows The Green Hotel partnering with Accommodation Services, which offers hotels an outsourced reservations service.

The general manager added: “We’re capturing more business, calls are being directly answered by Accommodation Services experienced team.

“As a result of freeing up this time, we’ve been able to redeploy a number of staff into other tasks within the business.

“The guest experience is now professional from the very first point of contact.

“My front of house team are able to concentrate on raising the guest experience during their stay,” he said.