Secrets to multi-award-winning power washer firm’s success

On October 28 Powerwasher Services collected the Courier Business Award for Best Angus Family Firm. It was the second time in just three years that the company had landed the prestigious accolade and came as welcome validation for the team’s efforts.

Managing director Liz Carnie said: “We were delighted because we weren’t even sure if we would enter it again, but it was our 40th anniversary, so we thought why not. We really didn’t expect to win but it was a nice surprise. It’s always nice to be recognised and it was good for the team as well.”

The prize was just the latest recognition of PWS’s excellence. In March 2021 it was awarded the Royal Warrant. It has been supplying power washers to the Royal Household, including Balmoral and Birkhall for 20 years. That led to Liz and brother Jim Whitecross, her fellow MD, being introduced to King Charles at Balmoral recently.

So what is the secret to this longstanding firm’s success?

A true commitment to the customer

Since Liz and Jim’s dad Jack Whitecross founded the company in 1983, PWS has put an emphasis on a long-term commitment to their customers. That means that for them a sale is just the first step in their relationship with buyers. Just as important is making sure any product is properly maintained. They have a team of engineers to service equipment and make sure it is always in optimal condition.

Liz said: “It’s never been just about selling the equipment. Dad realised early on that a back-up service was going to be the secret to success. So that has been the basis to how the business has grown. We pick up business from other companies that simply sell the equipment but don’t have a back-up service. The customers come to us for repairs and maintenance and then they buy from us.”

Working with honesty and integrity

Honesty is also key to that customer relationship. The team at PWS pride themselves on always being up front with buyers and making sure they get the right equipment for their needs. If they think a customer is opting for the wrong product, then they are happy to tell them that.

Liz added: “We’re very particular about getting the right equipment for the customer. It’s not a case of buying a car and thinking ‘well, I like that colour or that brand or whatever’. There’s more to it than that. We’re quite happy to advise people. It might come down to needing a couple of machines rather than a whole range of machines. We’ve walked away from deals before where we’ve known it’s not the right machine for the customer. This happens rarely and we don’t like doing that, but we are not willing to sell a customer the wrong machine for the job.”

A willingness to adapt and seize opportunities

Over the years PWS has expanded into new markets. That comes from a willingness to evolve and an eye for new opportunities. While its success was built on the agriculture business, it now services a number of sectors from the oil industry to food companies.

Liz continued: “My dad was a dairy man so when he started the business, he went with what he knew. His target market was farmers and agriculture is still a core strength of our business, but over the years we’ve expanded into other areas. That’s been good for us too because farmers go through times when they’ve maybe not had good years but maybe the oil industry’s been good that year. There’s transport and the food industry. There are a lot of different businesses that we work with.”

That expanding customer base has also seen its product range increase. PWS is now a leading provider of equipment such as generators, heaters and vacuums, as well as its core range of power washers.

Liz said: “It’s taken us off in different directions because whereas farmers might have a power washer, they’re also using heaters, generators, sweepers for potato sheds, vacuums etc. So we found that one customer who is buying a power washer has opened up the door to customers for lots of other equipment. Our relationship with the customers has helped grow the business as well.”

In particular, PWS has developed an expertise in generators.

Liz continued: “Generators have been working well for us. With these storms and unpredictable weather people are buying them. Not just businesses either. People are worried about their laptop, or computer, or mobile phone even when they can’t charge them.”

See the full range at Powerwasher Services Showroom

The PWS team are always happy to visit customers personally to demonstrate equipment. However, they also have a large showroom at their headquarters in Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire. It is the perfect environment to view their full range of products including power washers, generators, floor sweepers, carpet cleaners, dust fighters, floor buffers, scrubber driers, heaters, water pumps and vacuums. You can see equipment working and staff will be on hand to advise on what matches your needs.

For high quality products and services at competitive prices, delivered from a family-run company you can trust, look no further than Powerwasher Services Ltd just off the A90 near Laurencekirk.