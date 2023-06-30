Family-run powerwasher services business celebrates 40 years of award-winning service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family-run powerwasher services business celebrates 40 years of award-winning service

Family-run power washer business celebrates 40 years of success.

In partnership with Powerwashing Services
40 years ago, the Whitecross family set out to do something different in the world of power washers.

A company that began in 1983 by dairyman, Jack Whitecross as a one-man show, now thriving and consisting of 22 members of staff. This family run business now has three generations, with Jack’s daughter Liz and son Jim being Managing Directors and Jack’s grandchildren, Nick, Kevin and Rebecca also working in the family business, with Nick and Kevin being Associate Directors.

As the power washer itself has transformed from a luxury item to an essential for most businesses, Powerwasher Services Ltd (PWS) in Laurencekirk has stayed true to what made it special in the first place.

What makes Powerwasher Services a step above the rest?

PWS is a family-run business that has put knowledge and expertise at the forefront, supplying Scotland with consistent and top-quality service for 40 years. We asked Liz Carnie, Managing Director of PWS, what has helped the business thrive throughout the decades. Liz said “Back in 1983 my dad started the business when he spotted a gap in the power washing industry. He was working at an engineering firm that sold power washers, but felt a backup service for their maintenance, service and repair was important to ensure the longevity of the machines. When power washers first came on the scene, they were more of luxury items. Now, a power washer is an essential part of lots of businesses, from Agriculture, Haulage & Transport, Oil & Gas, Workshops to Factories and the Food & Drink industry. My dad realised that these businesses need to run smoothly, so there can’t be any downtime.” PWS has always provided a comprehensive service from the initial consultation to delivery and aftercare, so customers can be reassured they are in good hands.

“We have a fantastic team of engineers, with 10 vans out on the road daily, travelling all over Scotland delivering, servicing and repairing machines and 2 engineers based in our busy workshop. There are other companies out there who also sell power washers but our USP is the follow-up and after care we provide to our customers.”

High-quality equipment, trustworthy expertise and competitive prices

PWS offer high quality cleaning, heating and workshop equipment at very competitive prices. It offers top of the range brands, including MAC International who provide one of their most popular machines, the MAC Avant, as well as the MAC Zero Emissions Range of power washers which PWS recently received a Commendation for at the Royal Highland Show Innovation Awards.

Liz said, “We take pride in the fact we are not tied to one brand product. We pick and choose what we want to sell, depending on which machines deliver best in each individual situation. These machines are a big investment and we’re keen to help our customers get the right machine for the job. To help us get the right machine, we offer site surveys and demonstrations to ensure the customer is satisfied they will receive the best machine suited to them.”

There are machines for every job — but we are passionate about getting the right one for that customer”. – Liz Carnie, PWS

With such comprehensive and tailored service, it’s no surprise that the company was the winner of the Courier Family Business Award in Angus in 2021.

A royal seal of approval

PWS has been supplying power washers to the Royal Household, including Balmoral and Birkhall for 20 years and in March 2021, the company was awarded the Royal Warrant. There are roughly 20 – 40 Royal Warrants awarded each year and approximately 800 businesses in the UK with a Royal Warrant, so when PWS applied and were accepted they were delighted to display the coat of arms proudly on their building.

PWS celebrates 40 years

The team at Powerwasher Services Ltd are keen to thank their customers, some of whom have been loyal to the business since the beginning, as well as celebrate their amazing staff.

Liz said “We are still in the planning stages of a celebration, but it will be nice to see and get together with people and say thank you for helping us get to where we are. We’ve got lots of support and a fantastic team. We are very proud of our team; they are like family. Some of our staff have been with us for 20 years, and we are very proud and thankful for them.”

For high quality products and services at competitive prices, delivered from a family-run company you can trust, look no further than Powerwasher Services Ltd just off the A90 by Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire. Learn more about how Powerwasher Services can help you today.

