Family-run powerwasher services business celebrates 40 years of award-winning service

40 years ago, the Whitecross family set out to do something different in the world of power washers.

A company that began in 1983 by dairyman, Jack Whitecross as a one-man show, now thriving and consisting of 22 members of staff. This family run business now has three generations, with Jack’s daughter Liz and son Jim being Managing Directors and Jack’s grandchildren, Nick, Kevin and Rebecca also working in the family business, with Nick and Kevin being Associate Directors.

As the power washer itself has transformed from a luxury item to an essential for most businesses, Powerwasher Services Ltd (PWS) in Laurencekirk has stayed true to what made it special in the first place.

What makes Powerwasher Services a step above the rest?

PWS is a family-run business that has put knowledge and expertise at the forefront, supplying Scotland with consistent and top-quality service for 40 years. We asked Liz Carnie, Managing Director of PWS, what has helped the business thrive throughout the decades. Liz said “Back in 1983 my dad started the business when he spotted a gap in the power washing industry. He was working at an engineering firm that sold power washers, but felt a backup service for their maintenance, service and repair was important to ensure the longevity of the machines. When power washers first came on the scene, they were more of luxury items. Now, a power washer is an essential part of lots of businesses, from Agriculture, Haulage & Transport, Oil & Gas, Workshops to Factories and the Food & Drink industry. My dad realised that these businesses need to run smoothly, so there can’t be any downtime.” PWS has always provided a comprehensive service from the initial consultation to delivery and aftercare, so customers can be reassured they are in good hands.

“We have a fantastic team of engineers, with 10 vans out on the road daily, travelling all over Scotland delivering, servicing and repairing machines and 2 engineers based in our busy workshop. There are other companies out there who also sell power washers but our USP is the follow-up and after care we provide to our customers.”

High-quality equipment, trustworthy expertise and competitive prices

PWS offer high quality cleaning, heating and workshop equipment at very competitive prices. It offers top of the range brands, including MAC International who provide one of their most popular machines, the MAC Avant, as well as the MAC Zero Emissions Range of power washers which PWS recently received a Commendation for at the Royal Highland Show Innovation Awards.

Liz said, “We take pride in the fact we are not tied to one brand product. We pick and choose what we want to sell, depending on which machines deliver best in each individual situation. These machines are a big investment and we’re keen to help our customers get the right machine for the job. To help us get the right machine, we offer site surveys and demonstrations to ensure the customer is satisfied they will receive the best machine suited to them.”

There are machines for every job — but we are passionate about getting the right one for that customer”. – Liz Carnie, PWS

With such comprehensive and tailored service, it’s no surprise that the company was the winner of the Courier Family Business Award in Angus in 2021.

A royal seal of approval

PWS has been supplying power washers to the Royal Household, including Balmoral and Birkhall for 20 years and in March 2021, the company was awarded the Royal Warrant. There are roughly 20 – 40 Royal Warrants awarded each year and approximately 800 businesses in the UK with a Royal Warrant, so when PWS applied and were accepted they were delighted to display the coat of arms proudly on their building.

PWS celebrates 40 years

The team at Powerwasher Services Ltd are keen to thank their customers, some of whom have been loyal to the business since the beginning, as well as celebrate their amazing staff.

Liz said “We are still in the planning stages of a celebration, but it will be nice to see and get together with people and say thank you for helping us get to where we are. We’ve got lots of support and a fantastic team. We are very proud of our team; they are like family. Some of our staff have been with us for 20 years, and we are very proud and thankful for them.”

For high quality products and services at competitive prices, delivered from a family-run company you can trust, look no further than Powerwasher Services Ltd just off the A90 by Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire. Learn more about how Powerwasher Services can help you today.