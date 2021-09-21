SPONSORED: 4 new and exciting Dundee restaurants you need to try

If, like us, you’re always on the hunt for something new and exciting when it comes to eating out – we’ve got just the list for you.

Over the next few weeks, we will be covering all of the up and coming food establishments in Courier Country.

The businesses featured here all opened during one of the hospitality industry’s most precarious times. And they could not be more delighted to welcome customers through their doors.

Which one will you visit first?

Starting with Dundee, here are four fresh restaurants that should definitely feature in your weekend plans…

Frank’s

With a central location and excellent, affordable food, Frank’s is going to be thriving for years to come.

From the team that brings you Draffens, Bird & Bear, King of Islington and Gracie’s, their empire continues to grow with this new and glamorous restaurant on Dundee’s Nethergate.

Standing out from its surroundings with its bright and polished exterior, you can’t and shouldn’t miss it. Simple bistro furniture with good lighting makes you feel right at home in this joyful environment.

Everything about Frank’s is fresh – from the interior to the handmade pasta. The authentic food on the menu is very reasonably priced when you consider the quality and portion sizes. The selection in their antipasti is concise with options that are ideal for sharing.

A mouth-watering variety of main courses suited to every taste bud and diet with coeliac and vegans well catered for.

Frank’s is definitely going to be a hotspot for locals and tourists alike.

Casa

Situated in the old Clydesdale bank building on the Nethergate, the opening of Casa has helped add to an already exciting hub.

Bistro style menus are very popular in the UK and Casa has really hit the mark with their selection of nachos, loaded fries, burgers and à la carte.

Even for those who just need a little sustenance, they have perfect sharers and bar menu to pick from. Casa has recently launched their new breakfast/brunch menu which is the perfect start to your busy day, serving till 2pm.

Casa has two outdoor areas, including a fully licensed outdoor bar, meaning you can enjoy long hours outside in the day and night.

Prefer being inside? Casa have you covered with Karaoke Tuesdays and regular late night DJ’s that will keep you well entertained until the early hours.

Casa is rapidly becoming one of Dundee’s favourite hangouts. They don’t describe themselves as a restaurant, nor a bar, nor a nightclub.

Rather, they prefer to think of themselves as: “A place for socialising, meeting friends or entertainment.

“Whether you want food, drinks or DJ’s, we offer it all.”

Koyla

Competition is fierce in Dundee for quality Indian restaurants. But the new venue on Dock Street, Koyla, is here to impress.

Its contemporary look stands out; it’s modern, it’s classy and it’s chic!

All the classic food favourites are available to satisfy the less adventurous diners. But those looking for something a bit different should check out the chef’s recommendations, which include some excellent and unique options.

What really sets the bar high for Koyla is its tandoori mixed grill and variety of new curries paired with the perfect ambience.

Looking for someone to host your next family birthday? Check out their Private VIP Room which can hold up to 20 guests. It is the perfect place for a party or even a business meeting. Book by calling 01382 223370.

Koyla’s reviews speak for themselves, marking the beginning of a new and modern Indian cuisine experience able to stand up against other favourite Indian restaurants that we have loved in Dundee for so long.

Vandal & Co.

Vandal & Co are situated on the bustling Exchange Street and is a must for foodie lovers. And with its large frontage it can’t be missed.

Opening its doors as covid restrictions lifted in April 2021, Vandal & Co have become a favourite of both locals and visitors to the city.

Rather than pigeon-holing themselves as a certain style of restaurant Vandal & Co. has stayed true to its ethos of delivering feel good food in a relaxed atmosphere.

From brunch through to dinner and late-night cocktails Vandal & Co deliver the goods.

Particular care is taken to cater to all dietary requirements with vegetarian, gluten free, dairy free and vegan dishes all appearing on their menu.

They are more than meeting the high standard of other businesses on Exchange Street dedicating themselves to fresh produce (no microwaves or food freezers in this kitchen), amazing cocktails (all £5 Monday – Friday)

There moto is ‘Made with purpose’ and they are waiting for you to come play with them.

We hope you are as excited as we are about the ever improving Dundee food and drink scene. Check back next week when we will be covering Perthshire and Fife.