Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perth energy firm SSE plans £12.5 billion investment in renewables

By Simon Neville
November 17 2021, 10.34am Updated: November 17 2021, 10.53am
SSE Renewables will install at its 1.1GW Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm in the Firth of Forth, a joint venture with Total.
SSE Renewables will install at its 1.1GW Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm in the Firth of Forth, a joint venture with Total.

Perth energy firm SSE has announced it is to invest £12.5 billion in renewables over the next five years to accelerate its net zero plans.

Bosses said the move makes it the biggest constructor of offshore wind in the world and will increase the amount of renewable energy produced by four gigawatts (GW) over the period.

The plan will mean SSE delivers 25% of the UK’s 40GW offshore wind target by 2030 and more than 20% of the UK’s electricity networks investment.

The increase in spending on new energy generation is 65% higher than previous commitments, with the company saying it intends to take advantage of the Government’s new super-deduction tax plans laid out earlier this year by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

It means for every £1 spent, the Government will refund businesses £1.30 to encourage capex investment.

SSE will see 40% spent on networks, 40% on renewables and 20% on the rest of the business.

It is constructing the Seagreen offshore wind farm, which has its operations base in Montrose.

Plans include construction of one of the world’s biggest windfarms off the coast of Fife.

SSE profits boost to help fund renewable investment

Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE chief executive, said: “We are constructing more offshore wind than anyone else in the world right now and expanding overseas, delivering the electricity networks needed for net zero and pioneering carbon capture, hydrogen and battery technologies to deliver system flexibility.”

The announcement comes as the business revealed pre-tax profits for the six months to September jumped 116% to £1.7 billion thanks, in part, to the soaring energy prices experienced this year.

SSE headquarters in Perth.

But the company’s renewables division was hit by poor weather in the UK during the summer, with wind levels low and dry conditions impacting its hydro business.

Sir John Manzoni, SSE chair, said: “Over the past six months the board of directors has carefully considered a range of strategic alternatives for the next phase of SSE’s growth and development.

“Having reviewed all options and taken independent advice this resulting strategic update significantly accelerates growth in our core businesses, whilst providing efficient and competitive sources of financing and ensuring SSE continues as a reliable and resilient operator of critical infrastructure.”

Despite the high gas prices, SSE said it would continue to dispose of its 33.3% stake in gas distribution operator Scotia Gas Networks in the financial year.

The group said it has enjoyed a strong start to the second half of the year.

Renewables volumes were above plan in October and thermal and hydro plant in particular achieving strong prices in the market.

More from The Courier