Dinosuit: Roaring success for Perthshire teacher’s dinosaur suits

While working as an art and design teacher, Aberfeldy entrepreneur Ross Padgett developed the Dinosuit to inspire his students.

One of Ross’ favourite things as a teacher was making engaging educational resources for his lessons.

Wanting to reach pupils outside of this own school, he developed the first Dinosuit five years ago.

The toy is plastic free and can be built and worn by both children and parents

How did you get to where you are today?

The Dinosuits have been received very well, which is the result of listening to feedback throughout the development stages.

Critical input from young minds has produced a really fun and successful set of toys.

Who has helped you along the way?

I am so grateful for all of the support that I have had over the last 2 years and GrowBiz have been outstanding all of the way.

What was your biggest mistake?

Not having a crystal ball to foresee pandemics!

What is your greatest achievement to date?

I am being asked by some big brands to create toys for their well-known characters, which is amazing.

Recently I was proud to be asked to present to the British Library at their inventors club and received praise from many talented people who have achieved so much more than I have.

How has coronavirus impacted your business?

While it has slowed everything down for all of us, I have learned so much in that time which I feel I might have missed if I had charged straight into it.

Also the camaraderie within the industry has been heart-warming, with everyone supporting each other to make it through the hard times.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

I would love to grow the company to be able to produce more educational toys with the designs that I have already created and many that I am developing.

Do you want to recruit in the future?

As things are expanding so quickly, the workload is stepping up fast and I do miss having a good team.

It would be nice to get more time to create.

If I can get to the stage of bringing in some assistance, that would be great.

It would free up time for me to develop new product ideas.

What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

While I have enjoyed learning about the toys market, the learning curve involved has slowed the momentum of the business as we all have a finite amount of time and energy to go around.

Like all business owners, the constant juggling requires you to be a master of all things.

Or at least try to be.

Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

Find your roar, take big steps and always remember – “Life finds a way…”

How do you relax?

I have to admit it, dressing up as a dinosaur!