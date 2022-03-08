Work to start on £100m Angus five-star hotel and golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Work to start on £100m Angus five-star hotel and golf course

By Rob McLaren
March 8 2022, 1.20pm Updated: March 8 2022, 4.24pm
Plans for the first five star hotel in Angus by Forbes of Kingennie.
An Angus businessman said his £100m golf resort and five-star hotel will surpass anything in Scotland as he was granted planning permission.

Forbes of Kingennie owner Mike Forbes is planning a hillside hotel with 175 rooms, a rooftop sky bar and 1,900 square metres of spa and leisure facilities.

The resort’s golf course has been designed by former Open champion Darren Clarke. 160 houses and 10 luxury lodges are also part of the plans.

The Shank of Omachie project, just over the Dundee border, is one of Scotland’s biggest hospitality investments in recent years.

Situated beside the Forbes of Kingennie resort, The Angus is due to open in 2024.

Delight as ambitious plans approved

Mr Forbes has been planning the dream project for more than a decade.

Work on the golf course will now start this summer after the green light from Angus Council’s development standards committee.

He said the finished result will “surpass anything on offer in Scotland”.

He said: “We thank Angus Council for supporting our vision to create an iconic hotel and golf development.

“We have worked tirelessly to create plans for a resort that will surpass anything on offer in Scotland.

“It will firmly position Dundee and Angus as a world-class destination for tourists.

“We will now begin the preparatory work on stage one of the construction programme. It will see building work starting on the golf course later this summer.”

The Angus golf resort’s impact on economy

The project could contribute more than £40m to the local economy per year once it is operational in around two years’ time.

The full development will generate more than 300 full and part-time jobs plus another 285 jobs during the construction and development phase.

Plans by 3D Reid Architects for The Angus clubhouse.

In the coming months The Angus will announce a hotel partner.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland regional leadership director, welcomes the plans.

She said: “The proposed five-star resort will make an impressive addition to the strengthening tourism and leisure portfolio in Dundee and Angus.

“Tourism an increasingly important part of Dundee and Angus economies.

“This level of investment and job creation a vote of confidence in our sector as we recover from the pandemic.”

The grand design for the five-star hotel.

The Forbes family is working with 3D Reid architects, Ryden, Morrison Construction, Balgair, Manson Architects, Team Niblick (golf course design) and CPC (project management) to oversee the development.

