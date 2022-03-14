The Circle: Dundee social enterprise expands to Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee social enterprise The Circle will lease nearly 7,000 square feet of workspace at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

At the innovation park, The Circle will offer accessible work, event and meeting space, and office pods to social enterprises, community groups, charities and start-ups.

The workspaces will be available on a fair-rent basis, which includes flexible, no-deposit, short-term leases.

Spaces will be located in the former Michelin factory’s recreational club, known as the Mac Club.

The Circle will work with Invertay Homes, another Dundee business providing affordable homes, to create the extra office pods at the MSIP site.

Tenants who will move into The Circle at MSIP include charities Togs for Tots and Partners in Advocacy.

The Circle at MSIP

MSIP Chief executive Greig Coull said: “This is a really exciting time for The Circle, with ambitious future plans.

“I’m pleased that MSIP can be one small part of that.”

“The impact The Circle has already made and will continue to make on Dundee and those that live here is incredible.

“There is strong community interest in the space that was formerly the recreational club.

“I’m sure our local community will be pleased to see the space being put to good use with The Circle breathing new life into it.”

The social enterprise recently announced it will move to Dudhope Castle later this year.

It has also opened a site in Easterhouse in Glasgow.

Both had previously been used as commercial office space but had been empty for several years.

Demand for accessible workspace

The 20,000 sq ft space at Dudhope Castle is already fully booked.

Tenants include charities Barnardo’s, Cornerstone and social enterprise Uppertunity.

The Circle founder Kirsty Thomson said: “There is a growing demand for

flexible, accessible, fair-rent workspaces across Scotland.

“The Circle’s move to MSIP represents an important stage in our development as we work to meet this demand.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity to develop this innovative site for use by community groups, charities and social enterprises.

“We would like to thank MSIP for helping us to bring our vision to the new Innovation Parc.”