The Circle: Dundee social enterprise expands to Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

The Circle: Dundee social enterprise expands to Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

By Maria Gran
March 14 2022, 2.21pm Updated: March 14 2022, 4.08pm
The Circle will expand to Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP), taking up the former factory's recreational club.
The Circle will expand to Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP), taking up the former factory's recreational club.

Dundee social enterprise The Circle will lease nearly 7,000 square feet of workspace at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

At the innovation park, The Circle will offer accessible work, event and meeting space, and office pods to social enterprises, community groups, charities and start-ups.

The workspaces will be available on a fair-rent basis, which includes flexible, no-deposit, short-term leases.

Spaces will be located in the former Michelin factory’s recreational club, known as the Mac Club.

The Circle will work with Invertay Homes, another Dundee business providing affordable homes, to create the extra office pods at the MSIP site.

Tenants who will move into The Circle at MSIP include charities Togs for Tots and Partners in Advocacy.

The Circle at MSIP

MSIP Chief executive Greig Coull said: “This is a really exciting time for The Circle, with ambitious future plans.

“I’m pleased that MSIP can be one small part of that.”

The Circle at MSIP will take up nearly 7,000 sq ft.

“The impact The Circle has already made and will continue to make on Dundee and those that live here is incredible.

“There is strong community interest in the space that was formerly the recreational club.

“I’m sure our local community will be pleased to see the space being put to good use with The Circle breathing new life into it.”

The social enterprise recently announced it will move to Dudhope Castle later this year.

The Circle will move premises to Dudhope Castle later this year.

It has also opened a site in Easterhouse in Glasgow.

Both had previously been used as commercial office space but had been empty for several years.

Demand for accessible workspace

The 20,000 sq ft space at Dudhope Castle is already fully booked.

Tenants include charities Barnardo’s, Cornerstone and social enterprise Uppertunity.

The Circle founder Kirsty Thomson said: “There is a growing demand for
flexible, accessible, fair-rent workspaces across Scotland.

The Circle chief executive Kirsty Thomson.

“The Circle’s move to MSIP represents an important stage in our development as we work to meet this demand.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity to develop this innovative site for use by community groups, charities and social enterprises.

“We would like to thank MSIP for helping us to bring our vision to the new Innovation Parc.”

Dundee business moved to four-day working week a year ago – here’s what it learned

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]