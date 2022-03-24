MSIP: £2.1m funding to develop Skills Academy and innovation hub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) has received a £2.1 million investment towards its Skills Academy and innovation labs.

Scottish Enterprise is providing the funding towards the two MSIP sites.

Work on the £4.75m innovation hub is due to start later this year.

Dundee and Angus College will collaborate with the MSIP Skills Academy to provide the curriculum.

The academy will offer a range of training focused on the skills needs of companies based at the site.

It is due to open later this year.

Economy secretary Kate Forbes said the Skills Academy will bring knowledge from Dundee’s college and universities together with industry to deliver new skills.

“This will support the implementation of the Climate Emergency Skills Action Plan to align Scotland’s skills system with business needs to reach net zero,” she added.

“Enhancing access to skills training will help create new, high-quality green jobs, enhance regional growth, and improve access to growing low carbon markets across the globe for Scotland’s diverse businesses.”

Skills Academy to benefit Scotland

The Skills Academy was announced in 2019 as part of the initial MSIP plan devised following the announcement of the closure of the former Michelin tyre factory.

Chief executive officer at MSIP Greig Coull said the academy will complement Scotland’s drive to net zero by 2045.

“To achieve these ambitious targets, we need advanced technology and infrastructure, but we also require future-focussed skills,” he said.

“The MSIP Skills Academy provides an opportunity for Scotland to be at the forefront of this movement.

“It’s been designed to meet the evolving needs of the sustainable mobility and decarbonisation industries as well as those of the local and national economy.

“It is an incredibly valuable aspect in the onboarding of our tenants at the Innovation Parc.

“Our partnership with Dundee and Angus College has been crucial to the success of the creation of the Skills Academy.”

MSIP funding supports green future

By summer next year, the academy aims to have welcomed 500 school pupils as part of its STEM outreach activity.

It aims to also be training 250 full time students and apprentices.

The academy will feature five zones focussing on specific skills including green energy, engineering, wind turbines, and technology.

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt said the academy will be crucial in delivering skills for local businesses.

“As we move to a greener economy the enhancement and development of skills will be critical to ensuring we have a workforce ready to support the move to net zero,” he said.

“The MSIP Skills Academy will provide an inspiring and innovative environment to encourage more young people to pursue a career in the green economy.”

The funding will also cover fitting out adjacent innovation labs, supporting collaboration and innovation between businesses, researchers and academic institutions.

The labs are the main place for industry ranging from start-ups to established organisations to conduct research, develop new ideas, prototype, and test them to get technical feedback.