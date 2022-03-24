MSIP: £2.1m funding to develop Skills Academy and innovation hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

MSIP: £2.1m funding to develop Skills Academy and innovation hub

By Maria Gran
March 24 2022, 9.01am Updated: March 24 2022, 5.44pm
The MSIP site on Baldovie Road, Dundee.
The MSIP site on Baldovie Road, Dundee.

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) has received a £2.1 million investment towards its Skills Academy and innovation labs.

Scottish Enterprise is providing the funding towards the two MSIP sites.

Work on the £4.75m innovation hub is due to start later this year.

Dundee and Angus College will collaborate with the MSIP Skills Academy to provide the curriculum.

The academy will offer a range of training focused on the skills needs of companies based at the site.

It is due to open later this year.

Economy secretary Kate Forbes said the Skills Academy will bring knowledge from Dundee’s college and universities together with industry to deliver new skills.

“This will support the implementation of the Climate Emergency Skills Action Plan to align Scotland’s skills system with business needs to reach net zero,” she added.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes met Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt as she announced the funding.

“Enhancing access to skills training will help create new, high-quality green jobs, enhance regional growth, and improve access to growing low carbon markets across the globe for Scotland’s diverse businesses.”

Skills Academy to benefit Scotland

The Skills Academy was announced in 2019 as part of the initial MSIP plan devised following the announcement of the closure of the former Michelin tyre factory.

Chief executive officer at MSIP Greig Coull said the academy will complement Scotland’s drive to net zero by 2045.

“To achieve these ambitious targets, we need advanced technology and infrastructure, but we also require future-focussed skills,” he said.

MSIP Skills Academy plans.

“The MSIP Skills Academy provides an opportunity for Scotland to be at the forefront of this movement.

“It’s been designed to meet the evolving needs of the sustainable mobility and decarbonisation industries as well as those of the local and national economy.

“It is an incredibly valuable aspect in the onboarding of our tenants at the Innovation Parc.

“Our partnership with Dundee and Angus College has been crucial to the success of the creation of the Skills Academy.”

MSIP funding supports green future

By summer next year, the academy aims to have welcomed 500 school pupils as part of its STEM outreach activity.

It aims to also be training 250 full time students and apprentices.

The academy will feature five zones focussing on specific skills including green energy, engineering, wind turbines, and technology.

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt.

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt said the academy will be crucial in delivering skills for local businesses.

“As we move to a greener economy the enhancement and development of skills will be critical to ensuring we have a workforce ready to support the move to net zero,” he said.

“The MSIP Skills Academy will provide an inspiring and innovative environment to encourage more young people to pursue a career in the green economy.”

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes got to try the electric vehicle simulator at Dundee and Angus College.

The funding will also cover fitting out adjacent innovation labs, supporting collaboration and innovation between businesses, researchers and academic institutions.

The labs are the main place for industry ranging from start-ups to established organisations to conduct research, develop new ideas, prototype, and test them to get technical feedback.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]