‘I learned so much being NCR chief for the day – now I want the job full-time’ says Dundee worker

After leading global firm NCR for a day, 29-year-old Angus woman Hannah Ovens is determined to be a chief executive permanently.

Hannah, from Kirriemuir, won a company-wide competition to run NCR for a day.

She spent a week at the firm’s global headquarters in Atlanta, which included running the business – which has more than 38,000 staff – for a day.

Now back at work in Dundee, she says her day as NCR chief executive was one of the best experiences of her life.

“Everyone keeps asking me if I’ve come down from cloud nine, but I’ve said no, I don’t want to.”

Leading a global company

The product manager spent a full week in Atlanta receiving training and mentoring before her day as chief executive.

Her big day started with chairing an executive meeting where she pitched ideas for NCR.

She hosted the firm’s global webcast and held meetings with two NCR customers.

NCR chief executive Mike Hayford also spent time with Hannah to share what he does on a normal day in the job.

To wrap it all up, the executive team manned the Thursday bar, serving two free drinks to each employee.

“That was probably the easiest part of the day, I can pour wine no problem,” laughs Hannah.

“It was a great day and I learned so much.

“The lessons I take from that day will stay with me and I will use them going forward in day-to-day work.”

NCR’s first female chief executive

While she is back in Dundee in her product manager role, Hannah will always be NCR’s first female chief executive.

She sees it as a sign that anyone can achieve their goals if they set their mind to it.

She says: “It feels fantastic, we’ve smashed through that glass ceiling, it may only be for the day, but we’ve done it.

“We can say we’ve had the first female CEO, and it gives us all something to build upon and something to strive for.”

Messages of support for Hannah has kept pouring in after her day as chief executive, from both Dundee and across the world.

‘That’s the level I want to get to’

She says her colleagues can see she has the drive and determination to one day become a chief executive, maybe even for NCR.

“The day completely cemented the fact that that’s the level I want to get to, and that’s where I want to be,” Hannah says.

“I tried to soak it all in like a sponge and listened to everything that was said.

“I’ve not managed to wipe the smile off my face since I landed in Atlanta.

“It’s still here now and I think it’ll be here for quite a while.”

Her efforts were praised by the incumbent chief executive.

Mr Hayford said: “Hannah was a fantastic CEO for the day.

“She was professional, poised and present throughout the day, including calls with customer CEOs.

“She brought a strategic and forward-thinking perspective as our first female CEO.

“I hope that she will one day claim that title permanently.”

