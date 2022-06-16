Work laying 11-mile cable across Angus for Seagreen wind farm complete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Work laying 11-mile cable across Angus for Seagreen wind farm complete

By Gavin Harper
June 16 2022, 4.35pm Updated: June 16 2022, 6.15pm
11 miles of cabling between Carnoustie and Tealing for the £3bn Seagreen wind farm has been installed.
11 miles of cabling between Carnoustie and Tealing for the £3bn Seagreen wind farm has been installed.

Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm off the Angus coast has passed a significant milestone.

The installation of more than 11 miles of onshore cabling has been completed for the Seagreen wind farm.

The cables are for three power circuits which run from landfall at Carnoustie to the project’s new substation, which is currently under construction at Tealing.

Seagreen cabling complete despite contractor’s collapse

The completion of the work comes despite the company behind the installation of the work, Roadbridge, being placed into receivership.

Nexan, principal contractors for the cabling, appointed firms to complete the final cable installation.

The work has been completed just three months after the collapse of contractor Roadbridge.

Work is ongoing to “progress the reinstatement of the land”, a spokesperson for the wind farm project said.

The completion of the cabling was hailed as a “massive feat of engineering” by Seagreen’s onshore project manager Steven Reid.

It has included 117 cables being installed along the route and has involved crossing the East Coast Main Line, the A90 and the A92.

Mr Reid added: “This was a key activity of the Seagreen project to prepare for the export of first power this summer.

“We are now in the final phase of work of reinstatement and replanting of the land affected by the cable route which will continue to the end of the year.”

The 11 miles of onshore cables has been completed.

Mr Reid thanked local residents for their patience and understanding while work was undertaken.

A number of the cable drums will also be donated to local schools.

Seagreen: A £3 billion venture

Landfall works at Carnoustie were completed earlier this year.

Since then, the project has also successfully completed the second of three cable pulls at landfall to support the connection of the offshore cables to the onshore cables.

Seagreen, scheduled to enter operation next year, is a £3 billion joint venture project between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

The first of 114 turbines at Seagreen, 17 miles off the Angus coast, was installed late last year.

The first turbine at Seagreen.

In March, another landmark was celebrated as the huge topside – which weighs about 4,800 tonnes – was installed.

Its role is to collect and manage 1,075MW of power generated by the wind turbines.

Once operational this site will become Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest fixed bottom offshore wind farm.

It will provide enough clean power for around two thirds of all Scottish homes.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]