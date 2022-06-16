Work laying 11-mile cable across Angus for Seagreen wind farm complete

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm off the Angus coast has passed a significant milestone.

The installation of more than 11 miles of onshore cabling has been completed for the Seagreen wind farm.

The cables are for three power circuits which run from landfall at Carnoustie to the project’s new substation, which is currently under construction at Tealing.

Seagreen cabling complete despite contractor’s collapse

The completion of the work comes despite the company behind the installation of the work, Roadbridge, being placed into receivership.

Nexan, principal contractors for the cabling, appointed firms to complete the final cable installation.

Work is ongoing to “progress the reinstatement of the land”, a spokesperson for the wind farm project said.

The completion of the cabling was hailed as a “massive feat of engineering” by Seagreen’s onshore project manager Steven Reid.

It has included 117 cables being installed along the route and has involved crossing the East Coast Main Line, the A90 and the A92.

Mr Reid added: “This was a key activity of the Seagreen project to prepare for the export of first power this summer.

“We are now in the final phase of work of reinstatement and replanting of the land affected by the cable route which will continue to the end of the year.”

Mr Reid thanked local residents for their patience and understanding while work was undertaken.

A number of the cable drums will also be donated to local schools.

Seagreen: A £3 billion venture

Landfall works at Carnoustie were completed earlier this year.

Since then, the project has also successfully completed the second of three cable pulls at landfall to support the connection of the offshore cables to the onshore cables.

Seagreen, scheduled to enter operation next year, is a £3 billion joint venture project between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

The first of 114 turbines at Seagreen, 17 miles off the Angus coast, was installed late last year.

In March, another landmark was celebrated as the huge topside – which weighs about 4,800 tonnes – was installed.

Its role is to collect and manage 1,075MW of power generated by the wind turbines.

Once operational this site will become Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest fixed bottom offshore wind farm.

It will provide enough clean power for around two thirds of all Scottish homes.