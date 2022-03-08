4,800 tonnes and 45 metres wide… but what is the new Seagreen structure?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

4,800 tonnes and 45 metres wide… but what is the new Seagreen structure?

By Rob McLaren
March 8 2022, 3.18pm Updated: March 8 2022, 6.10pm
The Seagreen wind farm, off the coast of Angus, has passed another milestone.
The operators of the Seagreen offshore wind farm, off the coast of Angus, have hailed another milestone in its construction.

The installation of the mammoth structure, described as the wind farm’s backbone, is the result of years of careful planning and design.

The topside is 40 metres long, 45 metres wide and 15 metres high. Its weight is around 4,800 tonnes.

The heavyweight superstructure’s role is to collect and manage 1,075MW of power generated by the 114 wind turbines.

An enormous substation base at Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast.

It then transfers the energy from Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm ashore via around 60 kilometres of subsea cabling.

Once onshore at Carnoustie, the electricity continues to the new Tealing substation via a further 19km of cables.

The topside was lifted from a heavy transport vessel and on to a six-legged jacket foundation.

The completed structure sits in water depths of around 55 metres. It is one of the largest AC platforms in UK waters.

Praise for teams installing Seagreen structure

Director of the Seagreen Wind Farm Project, John Hill said: “The many years of careful design and planning have come to fruition with the successful installation of one of the UK’s largest offshore AC platforms.

“The topside is a significant piece of equipment which has been carefully designed to withstand the rigours of a long operational life in the North Sea. The teams involved have done an excellent job.”

The first turbine in the project was installed in December.

The first turbine at Seagreen offshore wind farm.

Another vessel is currently installing the export cable from the landfall point at Carnoustie.

Situated 27km off the Angus coast, Seagreen is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (49%) and TotalEnergies (51%).

It is due to enter operation in early 2023.

At 1.1GW, the wind farm will be capable of generating around 5,000GWh of renewable energy annually.

This is enough electricity to power more than 1.6 million UK homes.

