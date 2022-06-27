Old Manor Hotel: Refurbishments give Fife hotel a new look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Old Manor Hotel: Refurbishments give Fife hotel a new look

By Maria Gran
June 27 2022, 4.04pm Updated: June 28 2022, 8.08am
Old Manor Hotel in Lundin Links.
Old Manor Hotel in Lundin Links.

A Fife luxury hotel is gearing up for the summer season with a programme of refurbishments.

The Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links was purchased by the Wallace family – owners of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park – in December 2021 for £1.2 million.

Since then investments have been ongoing to give the hotel a new look.

Director Steven Wallace said the family decided to keep the hotel open and refurbish around customers while causing minimal disruption.

The Old Manor Hotel director Steven Wallace.

“The building certainly deserved some TLC and everything is starting to look really smart,” he said.

“These crucial improvements are really going to enhance this 19th century mansion house, whilst retaining its character and charm.”

What are the Fife hotel refurbishments?

The property, which overlooks the famous Lundin Links golf course, became a hotel in 1994.

The Old Manor Hotel has 23 bedrooms, a cocktail bar and lounge as well as the Seaview restaurant.

All the bedrooms are redecorated with new paint, carpets and TVs. The bathrooms are also in the process of being replaced.

The hotel bathrooms are all getting a new and fresh look.

The entire hotel will be getting new carpets, and new tables and chairs are on the menu for Seaview restaurant.

Outside the building, bushes have been cut to improve the view of the hotel and new signage is up.

Not all refurbishments are seen by guests. The Old Manor Hotel has a fully repaired roof and new guttering, new boilers and new kitchen equipment.

The entire site is currently being rewired, which along with new boilers will help the hotel be more energy efficient.

Plans for weddings and recruitment

With a fully upgraded hotel Mr Wallace hopes to take on more events, describing the hotel as a “fantastic venue”.

He said: “We want to get back to a vibrant weddings trade once we have compiled some suitable packages.

The Fife hotel refurbishments include carpets, tables, chairs and TVs.

“We have a self-contained meetings and conference area which can cater for up to 120 guests situated to the side of the building, along with a former restaurant lodge building in the car park.

“There’s huge scope to make the very most of these areas in the coming months.”

As the hotel expands its offering and gets busier with golfers over summer, it is looking for additional staff.

The family business is looking for locals who are interested in a career in hospitality to help breathe new life into the hotel.

