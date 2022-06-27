Old Manor Hotel: Refurbishments give Fife hotel a new look

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife luxury hotel is gearing up for the summer season with a programme of refurbishments.

The Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links was purchased by the Wallace family – owners of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park – in December 2021 for £1.2 million.

Since then investments have been ongoing to give the hotel a new look.

Director Steven Wallace said the family decided to keep the hotel open and refurbish around customers while causing minimal disruption.

“The building certainly deserved some TLC and everything is starting to look really smart,” he said.

“These crucial improvements are really going to enhance this 19th century mansion house, whilst retaining its character and charm.”

What are the Fife hotel refurbishments?

The property, which overlooks the famous Lundin Links golf course, became a hotel in 1994.

The Old Manor Hotel has 23 bedrooms, a cocktail bar and lounge as well as the Seaview restaurant.

All the bedrooms are redecorated with new paint, carpets and TVs. The bathrooms are also in the process of being replaced.

The entire hotel will be getting new carpets, and new tables and chairs are on the menu for Seaview restaurant.

Outside the building, bushes have been cut to improve the view of the hotel and new signage is up.

Not all refurbishments are seen by guests. The Old Manor Hotel has a fully repaired roof and new guttering, new boilers and new kitchen equipment.

The entire site is currently being rewired, which along with new boilers will help the hotel be more energy efficient.

Plans for weddings and recruitment

With a fully upgraded hotel Mr Wallace hopes to take on more events, describing the hotel as a “fantastic venue”.

He said: “We want to get back to a vibrant weddings trade once we have compiled some suitable packages.

“We have a self-contained meetings and conference area which can cater for up to 120 guests situated to the side of the building, along with a former restaurant lodge building in the car park.

“There’s huge scope to make the very most of these areas in the coming months.”

As the hotel expands its offering and gets busier with golfers over summer, it is looking for additional staff.

The family business is looking for locals who are interested in a career in hospitality to help breathe new life into the hotel.