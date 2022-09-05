Abertay University makes £9 million investment in campus buildings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Abertay University has made a £9 million investment upgrading its main campus buildings.

The project has several aims including a focus on improving thermal efficiency and sustainability. Other building improvements had a focus on health and wellbeing.

Work included an overhaul of the north facade of the five-storey Kydd Building, with new cladding installed.

This has improved the visual appearance of the building for drivers using the A991 dual carriageway.

This will significantly reduce the demand for heating across all floors. An upgrade of heating controls is also planned.

Inside the building there are new spaces for teaching, research and innovation, and a social area for students.

Why has the £9m investment been made?

Gordon Weir from Abertay said: “This investment underlines Abertay’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

“It also provides spaces befitting of our excellence in teaching, research, innovation and knowledge exchange.

“The upgrade to the northern facade has given Dundee a fantastic new landmark.

“It offers amazing views towards Dudhope Park and beyond from the inside.

“It also enables the community to better connect with the university and see what goes on in our labs and teaching spaces.”

Abertay University facilities

The upgrade follows the addition of a new bank of 250 roof-mounted solar panels which went live in November.

They have the capacity to generate more than 60,000 kilowatt hours of carbon-free electricity every year.

The £9m of work was funded through a loan from the Scottish Funding Council.

Internally, the project has also provided:

A new motion analysis lab for sports science work

A refurbished art studio

New science labs

Suite for use by mental health nursing and counselling students

A commercial restaurant-grade kitchen for teaching

Increased specialist space for food science students

Renovated office space for staff from the School of Applied Sciences

Significantly reduced traffic noise in spaces adjacent to the dual carriageway.

Principal contractor McLaughlin & Harvey led on construction, with the works timed to coincide with the recently completed Abertay cyberQuarter.