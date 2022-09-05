Abertay University makes £9 million investment in campus buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Abertay University makes £9 million investment in campus buildings

By Rob McLaren
September 5 2022, 5.55am Updated: September 5 2022, 8.23am
The new look Kydd building at Abertay University.
The new look Kydd building at Abertay University.

Abertay University has made a £9 million investment upgrading its main campus buildings.

The project has several aims including a focus on improving thermal efficiency and sustainability. Other building improvements had a focus on health and wellbeing.

Work included an overhaul of the north facade of the five-storey Kydd Building, with new cladding installed.

This has improved the visual appearance of the building for drivers using the A991 dual carriageway.

How the Kydd building used to look.
How the Kydd building used to look.

This will significantly reduce the demand for heating across all floors. An upgrade of heating controls is also planned.

Inside the building there are new spaces for teaching, research and innovation, and a social area for students.

Why has the £9m investment been made?

Gordon Weir from Abertay said: “This investment underlines Abertay’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

“It also provides spaces befitting of our excellence in teaching, research, innovation and knowledge exchange.

“The upgrade to the northern facade has given Dundee a fantastic new landmark.

Gordon Weir, Abertay University's director of finance, infrastructure and corporate services.
Gordon Weir, Abertay University’s director of finance, infrastructure and corporate services.

“It offers amazing views towards Dudhope Park and beyond from the inside.

“It also enables the community to better connect with the university and see what goes on in our labs and teaching spaces.”

Abertay University facilities

The upgrade follows the addition of a new bank of 250 roof-mounted solar panels which went live in November.

They have the capacity to generate more than 60,000 kilowatt hours of carbon-free electricity every year.

The Junction, a new student social space.
The Junction, a new student social space.

The £9m of work was funded through a loan from the Scottish Funding Council.

Internally, the project has also provided:

  • A new motion analysis lab for sports science work
  • A refurbished art studio
  • New science labs
  • Suite for use by mental health nursing and counselling students
  • A commercial restaurant-grade kitchen for teaching
New science labs at Abertay.
New science labs at Abertay.
  • Increased specialist space for food science students
  • Renovated office space for staff from the School of Applied Sciences
  • Significantly reduced traffic noise in spaces adjacent to the dual carriageway.

Principal contractor McLaughlin & Harvey led on construction, with the works timed to coincide with the recently completed Abertay cyberQuarter.

