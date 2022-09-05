Dundee firm invests in future by taking on 20 trainees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee firm invests in future by taking on 20 trainees

By Gavin Harper
September 5 2022, 12.19pm
Henderson Loggie's cohort of trainees.
Henderson Loggie's cohort of trainees.

Dundee accountancy firm Henderson Loggie has welcomed the largest ever cohort of trainees.

The group of 20 includes, for the first time, three modern apprentices. They have joined straight from school to work in HR, financial planning and insolvency departments.

The new recruits range in age from 18 to 33 include school leavers from Grove and Morgan academies in Dundee and graduates from Dundee and Abertay universities.

Henderson Loggie HR director Fiona Doctor said: “We are committed to leaving a legacy in our communities.

“There is no better way to do that than by widening access to quality training and new career paths for the next generation.

“As Henderson Loggie continues with its expansion plans, so the training and job opportunities we create will grow.”

‘Couldn’t have come at a better time’

A total of 13 traineeships have been created in the firm’s Dundee office, six in Edinburgh and one in Aberdeen.

The intake has grown Henderson Loggie’s audit team by 10. It has also added three trainees to its tax department, and the same number to the accounting business solutions team.

A trainee payroll administrator has also joined the firm, switching career after more than 10 years in retail.

Audit partner Gavin Black, who joined the board of Henderson Loggie earlier this year, said: “This is the biggest ever intake we have had in the audit team. It couldn’t have come at a better time.

Henderson Loggie’s managing partner David Smith and audit partner Gavin Black.

“It’s great to have the buzz of all our new starts in the office, especially after the last couple of years where our school leavers and graduates have faced many challenges.  in their learning environment, not to mention their social lives.

“I think we are in for exciting times in terms of business growth as our trainees build their careers with us with the support of their line managers and a great team.”

Eight new trainees for Dundee-based EQ

Meanwhile, fellow city firm EQ Accountants has welcomed eight new trainees to its team.

Its new graduate intake will be spread across EQ’s offices in Forfar, Dundee and Glenrothes.

EQ’s new trainees.

Staff partner Graeme Davidson said: “We know the importance of investing in our future workforce. We have developed our graduate training programme over many years.

“We offer a supportive, knowledge sharing environment that provides an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the valued services we provide to our clients.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

New Conservative Party leader Liz Truss faces a No 10 in-tray more daunting than many of her recent predecessors (Niall Carson/PA)
Truss issues: The challenges facing the incoming prime minister
Sterling fell to its lowest in 37 years against the dollar (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pound falls to 37-year low as markets await announcement of new Tory leader
Discount retailer The Original Factory Shop has seen its profits shoot up by more than 250% (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Original Factory Shop enjoys profits surge amid high street recovery
Britain’s new prime minister is facing a ‘heightened risk of recession’ following new figures signalling the private sector contracted in August after activity slumped in the services sector (Ben Birchall/PA)
New PM faces mounting recession risk after activity contracts in August – report
Citizens Advice has recorded a 50% annual uplift in people being referred for crisis support, such as those needing food banks or charitable grants (Yui Mok/PA)
Citizens Advice ‘helping more than two people every minute with crisis support’
August is traditionally one of the quietest months of the year for the car industry (Steve Parsons/PA)
New car market stabilises after five months of decline
A massive fund controlled by Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader will buy more shares as part of Aston Martin’s latest share fundraiser (joe Giddens/PA)
Aston Martin launches £575m rights issue backed by Saudi Arabia’s PIF
Housebuilder Vistry Group has agreed a takeover of rival Countryside Properties in a deal worth around £1.25bn (Rui Vieira/PA)
Vistry agrees £1.25bn takeover of housebuilding rival Countryside
The new look Kydd building at Abertay University.
Abertay University makes £9 million investment in campus buildings
Thousands of pubs could close because it is not ‘viable’ for landlords to raise the price of a pint to £15 or £20 to cover their soaring energy bills, a leading campaigner has said (Johnny Green/PA)
‘£20 pints not viable for pubs facing closure over soaring energy bills’

More from The Courier

Liz Truss.
Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister
Students at Dundee high school
Recipe for success: 5 ways this Dundee high school turns students into champions
Joseph Fisher, 54, missing from Cupar
Search launched for missing Cupar man Joseph Fisher
0
Scotland's autumn/winter Covid booster vaccine programme begins today.
All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside…
0
Dundee pulls ahead of Glasgow as Scotland's crime capital
0
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
Dundee United CEO slams ‘unfair’ media report about renaming of Tannadice lounge formerly dedicated…
0