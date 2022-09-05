Dundee firm invests in future by taking on 20 trainees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee accountancy firm Henderson Loggie has welcomed the largest ever cohort of trainees.

The group of 20 includes, for the first time, three modern apprentices. They have joined straight from school to work in HR, financial planning and insolvency departments.

The new recruits range in age from 18 to 33 include school leavers from Grove and Morgan academies in Dundee and graduates from Dundee and Abertay universities.

Henderson Loggie HR director Fiona Doctor said: “We are committed to leaving a legacy in our communities.

“There is no better way to do that than by widening access to quality training and new career paths for the next generation.

“As Henderson Loggie continues with its expansion plans, so the training and job opportunities we create will grow.”

‘Couldn’t have come at a better time’

A total of 13 traineeships have been created in the firm’s Dundee office, six in Edinburgh and one in Aberdeen.

The intake has grown Henderson Loggie’s audit team by 10. It has also added three trainees to its tax department, and the same number to the accounting business solutions team.

A trainee payroll administrator has also joined the firm, switching career after more than 10 years in retail.

Audit partner Gavin Black, who joined the board of Henderson Loggie earlier this year, said: “This is the biggest ever intake we have had in the audit team. It couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s great to have the buzz of all our new starts in the office, especially after the last couple of years where our school leavers and graduates have faced many challenges. in their learning environment, not to mention their social lives.

“I think we are in for exciting times in terms of business growth as our trainees build their careers with us with the support of their line managers and a great team.”

Eight new trainees for Dundee-based EQ

Meanwhile, fellow city firm EQ Accountants has welcomed eight new trainees to its team.

Its new graduate intake will be spread across EQ’s offices in Forfar, Dundee and Glenrothes.

Staff partner Graeme Davidson said: “We know the importance of investing in our future workforce. We have developed our graduate training programme over many years.

“We offer a supportive, knowledge sharing environment that provides an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the valued services we provide to our clients.”