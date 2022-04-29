10 Business Bites: £5m award for Dundee Uni, Fife charity work, investments and graduate roles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

1. EQ Accountants managing partner steps down

After 35 years with the firm, EQ’s managing partner David Cameron takes a step towards retirement by becoming part-time consulting partner.

As part of this change, each of EQ’s three offices has appointed its own managing partner.

These are David Morrison (Dundee), Mark Smeaton (Forfar) and Mark Gibson (Glenrothes).

Mr Morrison said: “David has helped to shape the culture of the firm and enabled us to accomplish so much over the years.

“With our new management structure, and superb team of staff, we will ensure EQ continues to offer great client service, which underpins everything we do”.

2. £5 million award for Dundee University

Dundee University’s Wellcome Centre for Anti-Infectives Research (WCAIR) has received a multi-million-pound award to advance its tropical diseases research.

The £5m award from the Wellcome Trust will also support the centre in training the next generation of scientists and building the public understanding of science.

WCAIR interim director professor David Horn said: “Since opening in 2017, we have increased our knowledge of some of the world’s most devastating diseases and researching new drugs to combat these killers.

“The support we have had from Wellcome has allowed us to make significant leaps forward and we look forward to building on this.”

3. Fife musician making waves in the music industry

Fife musician David Law sells custom-made audio cables for guitars, amplifiers and sound desks.

Based in Crosshill Business Centre, David founded the Music Cable Company in 2021.

David, who has a background in electronic engineering, explains: “After conducting product trials it became apparent that one size did not fit all needs.

“We made the decision to offer two cables that will appeal to a broad spectrum of players who care about a superior sound and reliability.”

The Music Cable Company has recently partnered with two music retailers. They are Mak’s Guitars in Soho, London and The Guitar Factory in Glasgow.

4. Fife firm launches new medical tech

Fife firm Optos has launched an AI-based solution to detect vision-threatening diseases.

The Dunfermline company manufactures machines capable of scanning the outermost edges of the retina.

Its latest invention facilitates early detection, management, and effective treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR), which is a leading cause of blindness among adults.

Chief executive Robert Kennedy said: “The addition of this automated solution will further help our customers to transform the way their patients are diagnosed and managed.”

5. Fife businesses raise funds for defibrillator

Businesses from the Fife Renewables Innovation Centre (FRIC) in Methil have over the last 12 months raised £1,999 to buy a defibrillator.

This week it was installed at the business centre.

A series of fundraising events have been held at FRIC, including local crafts and bake sales.

The businesses will continue to raise money to support the use of the defibrillator. In addition, they have also been collecting essentials for Ukraine.

6. Port of Dundee looking for graduate talent

Dundee Port owner Forth Ports is looking for three graduates to fill logistics roles.

These are an operations graduate based in Dundee, a data analytics graduate based in Scotland and a hydrographic surveying graduate based in Grangemouth.

HR manager Michelle Primrose said: “We are constantly developing, investing and adapting to the needs of our customers and the country.

“If you are looking for structured learning and personal development as well as a competitive salary and rewarding career, please apply before May 2.”

7. Dundee accountants makes board appointment

Henderson Loggie partner Gavin Black will join the board as the firm prepares for its next phase of expansion.

Mr Black joined the firm in 2014 as partner and head of audit. He will remain head of audit as he takes up his new role.

Mr Black said: “Henderson Loggie has provided me with an opportunity to grow and develop my career with relative autonomy, supported by an ambitious and highly capable team.

“Our board already has a clear vision of being the first choice in Scotland as a place to work and for our services to owner-managed businesses.”

8. Over 100 business sign-up for Fife gift card

The Fife Gift Card can now be spent at over 100 retail, hospitality, leisure and health and beauty businesses in the area.

It has been launched as part of the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card programme rolled out by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP).

9. Perth firm recruits Texas veterans

Drilling engineering specialists Merlin has welcomed two industry veterans.

Head of development Luis Gonzalez and operations manager Jaime Avendano are set to accelerate Merlin’s expansion from their base in Houston, Texas.

Managing director Ron Ramage said: “We have seen a sustained ramp up in activity in the Americas. This is primarily driven by Luis’s business development activity.

“Having Jaime engaged adds an extra layer of technical competence to the organisation and enables us to better serve our Western Hemisphere clients.”

10. Eos Advisory invests in life sciences firm

St Andrews investment firm Eos Advisory has funded life sciences company Carcinotech.

A group of investors have supplied the firm – which specialises in the manufacture of 3D printed tumours developed from cells – with £1.6m.

The funds will accelerate Carcinotech’s growth with particular emphasis on international market expansion.