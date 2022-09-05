Dundee United CEO slams ‘unfair’ media report about renaming of Tannadice lounge formerly dedicated to ex-chairman Ernest Robertson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Dundee United CEO slams ‘unfair’ media report about renaming of Tannadice lounge formerly dedicated to ex-chairman Ernest Robertson

By Alan Temple
September 5 2022, 12.21pm
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.

Dundee United chief executive Luigi Capuano has sought to clarify reports regarding the rebranding of a Tannadice lounge once named after legendary former chairman Ernest Robertson.

An article published online by the Scotsman on September 4 outlined how a suite in the George Fox Stand no longer honoured Robertson following an agreement with a sponsor.

However, United have confirmed the change was made in 2017 under the previous stewardship of Stephen Thompson, prior to current owner Mark Ogren taking control of the club.

Ernest first took his place on the United board in 1929 and swiftly ascended to the chairmanship two years later, aged just 38. His association with the club lasted more than 50 years.

The topic of his legacy within Tannadice came under scrutiny following the passing of Ernest’s son, and former United director, Bruce, in July. 

Bruce Robertson passed away on July 25, aged 84

Sunday’s Scotsman article, headlined: “Dundee United’s struggles recall the importance of Ernest; dismay at loss of Tannadice lounge as Robertson family link ends,” presented discussion of the lounge’s name change in tandem with analysis of current issues at the club, who last week sacked Jack Ross as manager.

The article was inaccurate and portrayed an unfair representation of events which I would like to clarify,” said Capuano. 

“In 2017, under the previous chairmanship, well over a year before Mark and Scott Ogren became owners of the club, a decision was taken and actioned by those responsible at the club at the time to regenerate the existing two lounges (named after Ernest Robertson and Johnston Grant) within the George Fox Stand and create one larger lounge.

“The new lounge was named after a club sponsor who invested in the regeneration.

“Following the sad passing of former director Bruce Robertson and subsequent discussions around the transfer of club shares, it was raised by the Robertson family that they were never made aware of the changes to the lounges and the removal of the lounge names.”

Positive meeting

The Robertson family have since met with United chiefs with a view to finding a solution.

Luigi Capuano
Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano

“At this meeting, the family received an apology on behalf of the club for the actions of individuals no longer at the club and offered several options available to commemorate the legacy of Ernest and the Robertson family,” continued Capuano.

“The family members who attended the meeting expressed their gratitude at the offering from the current executive team and asked for some time to consider the offer and speak to rest of the family. Dundee United are currently awaiting the Robertson family’s feedback.”

In a recent interview with Courier Sport, Steve Robertson — son of Bruce and grandson of Ernest — spoke of his pride at the massive part played in United’s history by his family.

Capuano added: “Despite feeling disappointed in having to do so publicly, on behalf of all board members at Dundee United, I would like to place on record our respect and appreciation for the collective effort and impact on Dundee United’s history of Ernest and Bruce Robertson and indeed everyone who has played a positive part in our club’s history.”

