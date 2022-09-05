Dundee United CEO slams ‘unfair’ media report about renaming of Tannadice lounge formerly dedicated to ex-chairman Ernest Robertson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United chief executive Luigi Capuano has sought to clarify reports regarding the rebranding of a Tannadice lounge once named after legendary former chairman Ernest Robertson.

An article published online by the Scotsman on September 4 outlined how a suite in the George Fox Stand no longer honoured Robertson following an agreement with a sponsor.

However, United have confirmed the change was made in 2017 under the previous stewardship of Stephen Thompson, prior to current owner Mark Ogren taking control of the club.

Ernest first took his place on the United board in 1929 and swiftly ascended to the chairmanship two years later, aged just 38. His association with the club lasted more than 50 years.

The topic of his legacy within Tannadice came under scrutiny following the passing of Ernest’s son, and former United director, Bruce, in July.

Sunday’s Scotsman article, headlined: “Dundee United’s struggles recall the importance of Ernest; dismay at loss of Tannadice lounge as Robertson family link ends,” presented discussion of the lounge’s name change in tandem with analysis of current issues at the club, who last week sacked Jack Ross as manager.

“The article was inaccurate and portrayed an unfair representation of events which I would like to clarify,” said Capuano.

“In 2017, under the previous chairmanship, well over a year before Mark and Scott Ogren became owners of the club, a decision was taken and actioned by those responsible at the club at the time to regenerate the existing two lounges (named after Ernest Robertson and Johnston Grant) within the George Fox Stand and create one larger lounge.

“The new lounge was named after a club sponsor who invested in the regeneration.

“Following the sad passing of former director Bruce Robertson and subsequent discussions around the transfer of club shares, it was raised by the Robertson family that they were never made aware of the changes to the lounges and the removal of the lounge names.”

Positive meeting

The Robertson family have since met with United chiefs with a view to finding a solution.

“At this meeting, the family received an apology on behalf of the club for the actions of individuals no longer at the club and offered several options available to commemorate the legacy of Ernest and the Robertson family,” continued Capuano.

“The family members who attended the meeting expressed their gratitude at the offering from the current executive team and asked for some time to consider the offer and speak to rest of the family. Dundee United are currently awaiting the Robertson family’s feedback.”

In a recent interview with Courier Sport, Steve Robertson — son of Bruce and grandson of Ernest — spoke of his pride at the massive part played in United’s history by his family.

Capuano added: “Despite feeling disappointed in having to do so publicly, on behalf of all board members at Dundee United, I would like to place on record our respect and appreciation for the collective effort and impact on Dundee United’s history of Ernest and Bruce Robertson and indeed everyone who has played a positive part in our club’s history.”