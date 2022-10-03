Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show

By Gavin Harper
October 3 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 3 2022, 6.20am
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.

A couple who are spending millions of pounds restoring a Perthshire castle are to star in a new Channel 4 TV show.

Tracey Horton and her partner Rob Beaton have poured more than £1.5 million into the renovations at Culdees Castle since they bought it in 2019.

The couple initially stumbled upon the project, but are now planning their wedding at the venue next August.

They have ambitious plans for the site, which lay derelict for half a century before they took it on.

Now they are to feature in Channel 4 show Renovation Nation, which follows restoration projects across the UK.

Tracey said: “We’ve had television crews here since about February.

“We’ve got some tight deadlines and tight budgets, so it was easy for us to go back to them and give them a list of what they might want to film.

Tracey and Rob at work on the dilapidated castle.
Tracey and Rob at work on the dilapidated castle.

“But it has been quite challenging at times.”

The couple are reslating the roof of the chapel where they plan to marry next August.

“We’ve got new floors and ceilings all the way to the second floor on the east wing,” Tracey added.

“Our wedding will be the first time the chapel has ever been used for a wedding in the history of the castle.

“We’ve only ever had funerals before.”

Perthshire castle owners ‘apprehensive’

While she’s delighted to be featured on the programme, Tracey admits there are some nerves about appearing on national television.

She said her friends and family are organising get togethers to watch the first programme, which airs at 4pm today (October 3), together.

“We’ve not seen any of it so we are bit apprehensive,” she added.

“I think we’ll be watching a lot of it from behind the sofa.”

Tracey Horton and her partner Rob Beaton are in the process of a major renovation of the Perthshire castle.
Tracey Horton and her partner Rob Beaton are in the process of a major renovation of the Perthshire castle.

And she revealed there have been discussions about the Perthshire project being featured in its own standalone programme.

“We’re in the first four programmes of this series, and I don’t know how many episodes there are.

“We’ve been signed up to do this series, which will also be shown on US network Peacock.

“They’ve also asked us if we’d be interested in possibly being in our own series, and we’ve said yes to that, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Culdees Castle was built in 1810 for Charles Drummond, whose clan was rewarded for fighting with Robert the Bruce.

But abandoned and unloved for more than half a century, the 18-bedroom four-storey property fell into serious disrepair.

The first episode of Renovation Nation is on Channel 4 at 4pm today (October 3).

