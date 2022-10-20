Revised plans for major Kinross housing project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Miller Homes is holding a second community consultation on its proposals for a housing development in Kinross.

The housebuilder is planning a development on land to the east of the motorway – along the old railway track between Gallowhill and Station Road.

The total number of homes is yet to be confirmed. However, it would include properties with between two and five bedrooms.

The development has the potential to bring significant benefits to the existing local community.

An initial online community consultation event was held last month.

Now an in-person event will be held on October 26 in the medium hall, Millbridge Hall.

The event will allow members of the community who didn’t visit the online event to view the proposals.

It will also allow Miller the chance to update residents on the feedback received at the first event.

That included strong local interest in protecting Davies Park and how it could be improved and safeguarded for future generations to enjoy.

For those unable to attend, the exhibition boards can be viewed on the dedicated project website.

Miller Homes ‘committed to discussions’

Miller Homes’ strategic land director Arthur Mann said: “We are committed to continuing discussions with the Kinross community about our proposals.

“We’ve held constructive discussions with the community through our initial event.

“We’re keen to follow this up by highlighting the revisions made based on the input provided.

“In particular, we are keen to look at how Davies Park could be retained and enhanced for the benefit of the local community whilst also providing access to the proposed new homes.”

Mr Mann said the development was an “evolving discussion” and urged local residents to attend the in-person event.

“We encourage the community to attend our second event to meet the team and share their views.

“This development has the potential to further enhance Kinross.

“We welcome the opportunity to present our latest designs and engage with residents.”