Three injured after two-car crash on Standing Stane Road in Fife

Motorists reported delays on the Standing Stane Road in Fife after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on the A915, with three people passed into the care of medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Police attended alongside the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were alerted at 10.40am on Thursday to reports of a road traffic collision on Standing Stane Road, Windygates, Kirkcaldy involving two cars.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene, where crews assisted a casualty from one of the vehicles.

“Three casualties were in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Drivers reported tailbacks on the road, which runs between Kirkcaldy and Leven.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on Standing Stane Road near Wellsgreen Golf Range shortly after 10.35am on Thursday.

“Emergency services have attended and recovery arranged for the vehicles.”

Safety signs on notorious Fife road

New safety signs were installed earlier this year on the notorious Fife route.

It is hoped the £80,000 signs will help to reduce the number of incidents on the road, which is known as an accident hotspot.