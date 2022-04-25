Standing Stane Road: Two crashes on notorious Fife route on same day new safety signs confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Standing Stane Road: Two crashes on notorious Fife route on same day new safety signs confirmed

By Neil Henderson
April 25 2022, 4.04pm Updated: April 25 2022, 6.44pm
The new signs on Standing Stane Road.
At least two crashes have been reported on a notorious Fife road on the same day council chiefs confirmed the installation of new safety signs designed to cut collisions.

On Monday, Fife Council announced work had been completed on the new signs on the A915 Standing Stane Road, which connects Kirkcaldy and Windygates.

It has long been one of the region’s worst crash blackspots, with eight fatalities since 2005.

It is hoped the £80,000 signs will help to reduce the number of incidents on the route.

But two separate collisions were reported on Standing Stane Road within hours of the council’s announcement.

One, at 4.30pm, involved three vehicles near the Coaltown turn-off, with the drivers exchanging details at the scene.

Two vehicles were then involved in a crash near Windygates, but there were no reports of any injuries.

What will the new signs do?

The local authority says police data shows that many crashes on the route are caused by vehicles travelling too closely together.

Detectors on the new signs can calculate the distance between vehicles, and identify when other vehicles are approaching junctions.

Drivers will be alerted that vehicles ahead might be turning, and will also be reminded to keep an appropriate distance from those in front.

But the council says these messages will only be displayed when it is relevant, so motorists are not seeing them every time they pass.

‘High-profile’ safety reminder for drivers

Steve Sellars, the council’s road safety and travel planning lead professional said: “Road safety is a priority for all users.

“We hope that drivers using the Standing Stane Road will take notice of the messages being displayed and help make the route a safer one for everyone.

“It’s important everyone drives in a responsible way and these signs will provide drivers with a high-profile reminder.”

The aftermath of a collision on the road.

Last September, a drink-driver was given 42 months’ detention after a crash on Standing Stane Road left two teenagers dead.

The same month, a motorist was in court after drinking eight cans of lager then bursting her car’s wheels on the route.

And last month a van driver was criticised after items of furniture were filmed falling off the back of his vehicle as it drove along the road.

