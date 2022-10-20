Emergency call handlers among BT staff on picket in Tayside and Fife as strike continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Emergency call handlers among BT staff on picket in Tayside and Fife as strike continues

By Matteo Bell
October 20 2022, 12.20pm
Picketing workers in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Picketing workers in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

BT workers including emergency call handlers formed picket lines in Tayside and Fife on Thursday as part of an ongoing strike.

More than 40,000 call centre workers across the UK are protesting in an effort to force a new pay deal.

Employees at the communications company were previously offered a pay rise of £1,500, however members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) rejected that and voted for strike action.

Picket lines were formed at BT offices in Kirkcaldy, Dundee and Perth on Thursday morning, with workers toughing it out through the bad weather.

Emergency call operator: ‘It wasn’t an easy decision to join the strike’

Union member Cameron Sneddon, who joined the Kirkcaldy picket line, said: “It’s a cold and miserable day but we’ve still had a decent turnout.

“I hope this shows people that we’re serious about fighting for better pay.

“Inflation is already above 10% and it’s concerning that BT management haven’t offered to come back to the negotiating table.”

BT staff on the picket line in Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.

Emergency call operators have joined the strike – a decision labelled “reckless” by BT.

One 999 call responder, who asked not to be named, said: “It wasn’t an easy decision to join the strike, but, having been in the union so long, I would certainly never cross a picket line.

“We worked right through the pandemic, never skipped a day, and we’re just not getting valued at all.”

BT workers to strike and picket again on Tuesday

The BT workers have already taken part in four days of strike action since August, with another on Tuesday.

Dave Ward, CWU general secretary, said: “A company that made more than £1 billion in profit – and a boss who gave himself a 32% pay rise – cannot and should not be ignoring these people.

“When they decide to get round the table and negotiate a fair deal to end this dispute, the CWU will be waiting.”

Signs at the Kirkcaldy picket line: Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The telecommunications giant claims it has already made the best offer possible.

A spokesperson added: “We will do whatever it takes to protect 999 services – redeploying our people to the most important priority is a normal part of BT Group operations.”

Royal Mail workers also taking part in strikes

Royal Mail workers are also taking part in Thursday’s strike action.

The postal staff, who are also represented by CWU, are in a dispute with their management after being offered a 2% pay rise.

They claim the rise is far out of line with inflation, and plan to spend a further 17 days on strike between now and Christmas.

Perth sorting office
Royal Mail staff in Tayside are taking part in the strike. Image: DC Thomson.

However the postage provider, which lost £219 million in the first half of the year, says more strikes will only lead to further losses.

The firm announced last week that it plans to cut 6,000 jobs to make up for the financial drain.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Four weeks have passed since we invited the CWU to enter talks with Acas to resolve the change and pay dispute.

“We once again urge the CWU to join us in Acas talks. This is the only way to reach a resolution and secure Royal Mail’s future and jobs for our people.”

Tags

Conversation

4

Most Read

