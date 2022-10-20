Emergency call handlers among BT staff on picket in Tayside and Fife as strike continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

BT workers including emergency call handlers formed picket lines in Tayside and Fife on Thursday as part of an ongoing strike.

More than 40,000 call centre workers across the UK are protesting in an effort to force a new pay deal.

Employees at the communications company were previously offered a pay rise of £1,500, however members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) rejected that and voted for strike action.

Picket lines were formed at BT offices in Kirkcaldy, Dundee and Perth on Thursday morning, with workers toughing it out through the bad weather.

Emergency call operator: ‘It wasn’t an easy decision to join the strike’

Union member Cameron Sneddon, who joined the Kirkcaldy picket line, said: “It’s a cold and miserable day but we’ve still had a decent turnout.

“I hope this shows people that we’re serious about fighting for better pay.

“Inflation is already above 10% and it’s concerning that BT management haven’t offered to come back to the negotiating table.”

Emergency call operators have joined the strike – a decision labelled “reckless” by BT.

One 999 call responder, who asked not to be named, said: “It wasn’t an easy decision to join the strike, but, having been in the union so long, I would certainly never cross a picket line.

“We worked right through the pandemic, never skipped a day, and we’re just not getting valued at all.”

BT workers to strike and picket again on Tuesday

The BT workers have already taken part in four days of strike action since August, with another on Tuesday.

Dave Ward, CWU general secretary, said: “A company that made more than £1 billion in profit – and a boss who gave himself a 32% pay rise – cannot and should not be ignoring these people.

“When they decide to get round the table and negotiate a fair deal to end this dispute, the CWU will be waiting.”

The telecommunications giant claims it has already made the best offer possible.

A spokesperson added: “We will do whatever it takes to protect 999 services – redeploying our people to the most important priority is a normal part of BT Group operations.”

Royal Mail workers also taking part in strikes

Royal Mail workers are also taking part in Thursday’s strike action.

The postal staff, who are also represented by CWU, are in a dispute with their management after being offered a 2% pay rise.

They claim the rise is far out of line with inflation, and plan to spend a further 17 days on strike between now and Christmas.

However the postage provider, which lost £219 million in the first half of the year, says more strikes will only lead to further losses.

The firm announced last week that it plans to cut 6,000 jobs to make up for the financial drain.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Four weeks have passed since we invited the CWU to enter talks with Acas to resolve the change and pay dispute.

“We once again urge the CWU to join us in Acas talks. This is the only way to reach a resolution and secure Royal Mail’s future and jobs for our people.”