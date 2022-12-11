Fife steel fabrication firm constructs opportunities in renewables

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boss of a Fife steel fabrication firm says there are big opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

Gray Fabrication, based at Cupar Trading Estate, will next year celebrate its 40th anniversary.

One person who has been at the firm for the majority of that time is managing director Matt Shaw, who joined back in 1991.

He explained: “I was working for Gray Fabrication’s sister company, St John’s Engineering.

“I came in to install a compressed air system and never came out.”

Origins of Fife steel firm

Gray Fabrication was founded in Stanley in Perthshire in 1983 by the owners of St John’s Engineering – Tom, Dave and John Carswell.

There were only a handful of employees at the start. However expansion over the decades means the current workforce now numbers 37.

Matt explains a bit about the history of Gray Fabrication: “In the late 1980s, the company moved to bigger premises outside Cupar.

“This location was ideal, being situated between Methil and Aberdeen, which were benefiting massively from North Sea oil and gas.

“We gradually expanded from one workshop of 100 square metres to six workshops of 4,100 square metres.”

Mr Shaw said the firm manufactures to client designs and specifications.

It specialises in the heavy side of steel fabrication, in particular the rolling, bending and pressing of heavy plate.

There is a broad customer base – ranging from a farmer needing a plough repaired to big companies working on major energy projects.

However, most customers are involved in oil and gas, offshore wind, tidal energy or nuclear.

Mr Shaw said his company is hoping to continue its involvement in the tidal renewables story.

He added: “Having been heavily involved in building Orbital Marine Power’s first two 2MW tidal turbine prototypes, we are optimistic that we will be involved in the next unit.”

Gray Fabrication also continues to provide steelwork for the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm currently under construction off the Fife coast.

The firm is also currently seeing an uplift in oil and gas-related inquiries.

Challenges of Covid and Brexit

Mr Shaw said the Covid-19 pandemic had led to huge challenges to productivity.

On Brexit, Matt reported it led to issues with material availability, costs and lead times increasing.

So what makes Gray Fabrication stand out from competitors?

“We have a fairly niche facility,” Mr Shaw said.

“Some rivals have heavy rolling and pressing capabilities, some have manual and automated welding, and some have CNC pipe and plate profiling.

“Very few, if any, have all of these.”

He said the firm’s success to date was due to having a loyal and highly-skilled workforce.

Plans for the future of Gray Fabrication

Matt feels that work in the renewable energy sector is biggest opportunity for Gray Fabrication going forward.

And he wants to see more UK content in big renewable-energy projects.

A shortage of skilled tradesmen is also an issue.

Looking to the future, hopes the business will be able to expand its workshop and take on more staff.

He said: “We are looking at the possibility of expanding our main workshop and adding to our already-sizeable rolling capacity.

“Staff numbers can increase dramatically when we have big contracts with tight lead times going through.

“Wee have a core of people here – most of whom have been with us for many years.”