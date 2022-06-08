NnG: World’s largest offshore installation vessel used for Fife wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NnG: World’s largest offshore installation vessel used for Fife wind farm

By Rob McLaren
June 8 2022, 11.18am Updated: June 8 2022, 3.40pm
The Heerema Sleipnir was used to install the electricity substation for the NnG wind farm, off the coast of Fife.
The Heerema Sleipnir was used to install the electricity substation for the NnG wind farm, off the coast of Fife.

The world’s largest offshore wind installation vessel has been used to achieve a milestone in the NnG wind farm project off the coast of Fife.

The Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm has successfully installed the first of its two offshore electricity substations.

Saipem used the largest offshore wind installation vessel in the world, the Heerema Sleipnir, to place the 1,1000-tonne topside on to one of the two foundation jackets.

The vessel is equipped with two cranes of 10,000 metric tonnes lifting capacity each.

It has a reinforced deck area of 220 meters in length and 102 meters in width.

NnG is located 15km off the coast of Fife. Power generated by the 54-turbine project will be exported via the offshore substations to its onshore substation in East Lothian.

The first turbines will be operational in mid-2023, with completion of the entire wind farm scheduled for 2024.

An electrical substation for the NnG offshore wind farm, under construction near Fife.

The turbines are being assembled at the Port of Dundee. Each turbine blade is 83.5 metres in length.

Exciting phase in NnG construction

The project – jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB – will have a capacity of around 450 megawatts – enough to power around 375,000 homes.

Matthias Haag, NnG project director, said: “Having the first of NnG’s two offshore substations in place is a really important moment for everyone involved in the construction of this major offshore development for Scotland.

“A lot of hard work has gone in to preparing the seabed and installing two foundation jackets to help us reach this significant milestone.

The S7000, Saipem’s semi-submersible crane vessel, off the coast of Fife working on the NnG wind farm.

“I’m pleased that we can now continue with connecting the platform to the grid and undertaking further foundation works.

“It’s an exciting time for NnG as construction continues both offshore and onshore and we are on track for our first turbines to be operational in mid-2023, with completion of the entire wind farm scheduled for 2024.”

