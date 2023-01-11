Tayside creative agency Altar Group secures contracts worth £250,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Broughty Ferry creative agency Altar Group has kicked off the new year by winning contracts worth a total of £250,000.

Altar Group is an integrated marketing, design and digital agency.

It operates design studio Avian, web design firm Blue2 Digital, public relations firm Ginger PR and digital research consultancy Kolabo.

The group has added the Scottish Energy Forum, Abertay University and Caledonian Housing to its client roster.

Avian welcomes on board Abertay University, London-based Austin Capital and Schwartzbrau, a new German beer brand.

Blue2 is now working with Caledonian Housing, Welsh Whisky company Penderyn and the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth.

New clients for Ginger include Rocket Heritage & Archaeology, Simon Howie Butchers, and The Scottish Energy Forum.

In 2021 the business moved to an employee ownership model.

Staff now indirectly own a majority stake at 60% of the business. The remaining 40% is held by original shareholders and key staff members.

Altar Group is based in a former church on Broughty Ferry’s Brook Street.

Altar Group boss hails contracts news and strong start for 2023

Chief executive Scott McCallum said: “This is an extremely strong start to 2023 and I am enormously proud of our team.

“It is very much reflective of the work we’ve delivered throughout 2022 and our reputation as an agency that challenges the status quo.

“Our bold approach has allowed us to create new relationships with a number of brands and businesses that we are thrilled to be working with, delivering exceptional work.”

Penderyn marketing manager Caroline Roberts praised the Altar Group team.

She said: “Their skills, experience, attention to detail and support is first class.

“They really do feel like an extension to our marketing team, not a separate company.”